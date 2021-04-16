WATKINS GLEN — The annual Fire & Ice parties at Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel have drawn crowds and raised thousands of dollars for local non-profits through the years. However, due to government restrictions and safety concerns, the annual celebration and fundraiser will move online in 2021.

Donations are being accepted, and they include the opportunity to win prizes. The grand-prize winner will enjoy a two-night stay in a suite overlooking Seneca Lake at the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel, along with other amenities.

All proceeds from entries will benefit The Schuyler Health Foundation.

For more information and to enter, visit https://schuyler-health-foundation.tapkat.org/winfingerlakesgetaway.

The Schuyler Health Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization made up of a volunteer Board of Directors and aims to provide funds to Schuyler Hospital and Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility. The goal is to create and maintain a steady, dependable stream of funds to accomplish the Hospital’s mission of delivering the highest quality health care in partnership with the community, one person at a time.

