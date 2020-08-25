CANANDAIGUA — Five area high school graduates from the Class of 2020 received scholarships from The Thompson Health Guild.
Each scholarship is worth $2,000. They go to recipients registered in a health-related field who must successfully complete their first college semester with the intent to study the second semester in a health-related field.
The recipients were as follows:
• Katey Lincoln of Naples Central School, Gerry North Memorial Scholarship. She is pursuing a master’s degree in the physician assistant program at Daemen College in Amherst.
• Paige O’Brien of Geneva High School, Theresa Tremblay Memorial Scholarship. She already is a certified nursing assistant and chose the University at Albany, where she is on a pre-med track.
• Kimberly Serio of Livonia High School, Phyllis Ehman Memorial Scholarship. She is attending Utica College, where she enrolled in an accelerated, six-year undergraduate-to-doctoral degree program in physical therapy.
• Jacob “JD” Slocum of Honeoye High School, Gail D. O’Brien Memorial Scholarship. He is pursuing a bachelor’s in nursing at the University at Buffalo this fall, with the ultimate goal of obtaining a doctorate in nursing and becoming a certified nurse anesthetist.
• Emma Smithers of Waterloo High School, Deborah L. Kimble Memorial Scholarship. She is pursuing associate and bachelor’s degrees in nursing at Alfred State College.
The Thompson Health Guild is the auxiliary of UR Medicine Thompson Health. The non-profit guild conducts fundraising to support capital campaigns, purchase medical equipment and offer programs for hospital patients, nursing home residents, staff members, and community members. The scholarships are among the guild’s annual traditions.
This year, the Guild added the Gail D. O’Brien Memorial Scholarship, honoring a guild board member who passed away in 2019.
For more information about the guild, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Guild.