NEW YORK CITY — Chef Samanha Buyskes said during her 18 years cooking in the Finger Lakes she has been all about making connections and helping to create a culinary community.
It’s one she’s interested in sharing with the wider world, so it’s a good thing she’s not shy.
Last April, while attending a Women Chefs and Restauranteurs conference in Minneapolis, she introduced herself to two women who work for the James Beard House in New York City and asked how one gets the opportunity to cook there. The answer: You either have to be asked to come or be a James Beard award nominee.
“Well, I’m not a nominee yet,” laughed Buyskes, who decided she was interested in having a team of female chefs and vintners be invited.
The James Beard employees suggested she send them a proposal and although they did not have the power to extend the invitation promised they would “put it in the right hands.”
Buyskes said she worked with Red Tail Winery winemaker Nancy Irelan, a Beard award seminfinalist, to craft a proposal.
“We wanted to showcase some of the women who have been working in the region the longest at their trade,” she said.
It was a long wait, but in November they learned that they had indeed been invited and chose Jan. 18 as the day for their Finger Lakes Winter Fantasy dinner. In addition to Buyskes and Irelan, the dinner’s other creators included Susanne Messmer of Lively Run Dairy in Interlaken, Linnea Shumway of FLX Hospitality, Claire Rey Benjamin of Rue Claire Lavender Farm & Artisan Chocolate, Trish Aser of Brown Hound Downtown in Rochester (she formerly ran Brown Hound Bistro in South Bristol) and Autumn Stoscheck of Eve’s Cidery.
The group met the night before Thanksgiving to hammer out a menu, Buyskes said, each coming with an idea of a dish she wanted to make. The women sampled ciders and wines to settle on the perfect complements to their dishes (see box for full menu).
It was a collaborative evening with flexibility and without ego, according to Buyskes.
“We all knew we wanted to tell a story ... and of what’s possible in our region,” she said.
Last weekend, the group was responsible for preparing 55 dinners for diners who paid $180 each (or $140 if they were foundation members). The evening included a walk through the kitchen to meet the chefs, canape reception, dinner and question and answer session afterward.
The women traveled by car or train to New York City, with much of the food transported in coolers by Buyskes.
“My car was very loaded,” she joked.
Since it was a three-day weekend, several of the women’s friends and family members were able to attend — including Buyskes’ brother Dylan, a Buffalo-based photographer who documented the event, and her mother and sister from Arkansas.
For those unable to come, they could catch glimpses of their foodie friends in action on the James Beard’s kitchen webcam; Buyskes said the footage will be archived and available soon on the foundation’s website at www.jamesbeard.org.
The group is also hoping to stage the exact same dinner in the Finger Lakes this spring so local residents can partake.
Buyskes admits she was a little nervous about her lamb contribution to the meal for days beforehand, thinking and rethinking how it could be “absolutely perfect.” But she eventually realized she just had to be true to herself and the dishes she likes to make and all would be well.
After preparing the dinners, the chefs met with the diners — introducing themselves and explaining why and how they chose the menu they did. They also presented guests with gift bags filled with Finger Lakes goodies, in homage in part to the late Dano Hutnik who founded Dano’s Heuriger on Seneca in Lodi. Hutnik was a guest chef at the Beard House annually for 10 years, Buyskes said. His unexpected death in 2018 was a shock to the Finger Lake culinary community, who have deeply mourned him since.
The guests and James Beard House staff were complimentary about the meal and how well the women worked together, according to Buyskes. She hopes that means Finger Lakes chefs might be invited back.
“My hope is that this one dinner was an opportunity for the Finger Lakes to have an annual dinner because there are so many people to showcase,” she said.