ITHACA — Protecting lands and waters in the Finger Lakes is so important to a local family, they have generously provided $100,000 in matching funds to support the Finger Lakes Land Trust’s conservation work. The gift was made with the understanding that all new donations will be matched on a one-to-one basis as well as any increase over donations made by current members in 2020. The donors have chosen to remain anonymous.
The FLLT is expanding its efforts to conserve the region’s most significant land and water resources to address growing concerns about water quality and increasing development pressure. The $100,000 matching challenge will help protect of thousands of feet of undeveloped shoreline on the east side of Cayuga Lake, expand public conservation lands bordering the Chemung River, protect lands around the southern end of Skaneateles Lake, open the new Canandaigua Vista Nature Preserve in Canandaigua, and support many other FLLT conservation projects in the region.
“This match is an amazing incentive and impactful way to save more land,” said Senior Director Kelly Makosch. “The FLLT is grateful to our match sponsors and the many supporters who care about conservation.”
To make a gift to the Finger Lakes Land Trust and leverage the match, please visit fllt.org/give.
By working cooperatively with landowners and local communities, the Finger Lakes Land Trust has protected over 27,0000 acres of the region’s undeveloped lakeshore, rugged gorges, rolling forest, and scenic farmland. The FLLT owns and manages a network of over 45 nature preserves that are open to the public and holds perpetual conservation easements on 163 properties that remain in private ownership.
The FLLT focuses on protecting critical habitat for fish and wildlife, conserving lands that are important for water quality, connecting existing conservation lands, and keeping prime farmland in agriculture. The organization also provides programs to educate local governments, landowners, and residents about conservation and the region’s unique natural resources.
Information on the region’s destinations for outdoor recreation may be found at www.gofingerlakes.org a resource created by the FLLT to encourage people to get outdoors.