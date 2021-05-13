ROMULUS — The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail’s “Flights and Florals” begins Friday and continues Saturday, Sunday and May 21-23.
Choose from multiple, pre-determined itineraries for any of those days; each involves six participating wineries. At each stop, enjoy a wine and food pairing. The day ends with a full collection of potted flowers.
Although participants will sample from only six participating wineries, they’ll get to take home recipes from all 13.
“Each of the wineries are creating a spring-inspired dish to pair with their wine selections,” Cayuga Lake Wine Trail Executive Director Katherine Chase, said. “If you’ve done an event with us in the past, this one will look a bit different, but adjustments had to be made in order to bring everyone a safe and complaint event. What remains true is the top-notch wine, tasty food, and overall good time the guests will have. We’re certain everyone who attends will have an absolute blast, in the safest way possible.”
Tickets cost $275 and are sold as groups, or tables, of four. Buy tickets at www.cayugawinetrail.com.