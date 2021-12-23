WATKINS GLEN — The Seneca Lake Wine Trail is bringing back one of its most popular wine and food pairing events next year.
Chocolate and Wine Weekend is set for Feb. 4-6.
This self-guided tour will take ticket holders to 16 participating wineries along Seneca Lake. Each will feature a wine of their choice paired with a dish that has chocolate as a key ingredient.
Just a few of the sample recipes include:
• Chocolate espresso meringues at Chateau LaFayette Reneau Winery.
• Chocolate brownies with red ganache at Wagner Vineyards.
• Chocolate glazed dried cherry soft pretzels at Fox Run Vineyards.
These dishes will be served with carefully selected wines. It’s a great opportunity to learn about the art of pairing wine and food.
Tickets are $60 (plus tax and fees) per person for tickets that include wine tasting. The use of designated drivers is encouraged; tickets for designated drivers cost $20 (plus tax and fees).
All tickets are on sale at www.senecalakewine.com.
Call the Seneca Lake Wine Trail Office at (607) 535-8080 with questions.