DUNDEE — The 1897 Beekman House Bed and Breakfast will host its inaugural winery pairing dinner Jan. 21-22.
The event will feature the wines of Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard and food from Chef Jason Potter of Potter’s Chef’s Table. Each night will be split into two services of five courses, one at 5 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. The cost is $200 a person, and a maximum of 14 people can be accommodated at each seating.
“Since taking ownership of the 1897 Beekman House, we have sought to find ways to highlight the amazing wine and agricultural bounty of the Finger Lakes region, as well as New York state as a whole, and this dinner will do just that,” said Beekman House Bed and Breakfast co-owner Greg DeForest-Campbell in a press release.
For more information and to make reservations, contact (315) 412-2697 or visit https://1897beekmanhouse.com/. Proof of vaccination will be required.