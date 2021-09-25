BENTON — Once Finger Lakes is a new and different wine-tasting experience. Opened in April by Mexico City native Antonio Arias and pronounced “OWN-say,” which is the No. 11 in Spanish, Once is a nod to the Finger Lakes’ 11 lakes.
Once is a regional tasting room, in that it offers tastings from a number of area wineries along with locally sourced food.
Freelancer David Diehl sat down recently with Arias to learn more about the new facility.
Diehl: I want to get a little background, and because I am so curious, where did the idea for Once come from?
Arias: I wish it were my idea. I was managing the same style business in Australia. That is where I studied wine and was managing in Brossa Valley, probably the most established wine area in the continent — it’s like the Napa Valley of Australia. The key was to stay objective and focus on the region instead of specific wines. So, when I moved to the Finger Lakes in 2013, that was one of the first things that came to my mind. I think the Finger Lakes could use something like this and that’s where the idea translated here. I added to a thing from Australia, in Australia we were not doing any food. Wine and food go hand-in-hand always, it’s something I added from day one. Once is a window to the region and the wines of the region. Not only are we showcasing some of the classics and bigger names, benchmark wineries, but also new, up-and-coming ones. Diversity and quality are most important.
D: When did you know that you wanted to bring that concept to the Finger Lakes and how was that process of getting it to fruition?
A: When I first moved here, it’s something that happens with most people that come to the region, you don’t realize how big the region is when it comes to acreage. It’s so spread out, the lakes are so long, and there’s now quite a few really good wineries out there. But unless you have days just to plan around the lakes, it takes a long time to visit all of them and that’s when I saw an opportunity. When you come to the Finger Lakes, most people don’t just want to do wine. There are great breweries, there’s great distilleries, there’s obviously hiking, a lot of lake activities — wine is just one aspect. A lot of times, you may sacrifice quality because of all of that. Visitors will focus on one winery, and will miss so many other quality producers.
D: So, Once essentially offers a full Finger Lakes wine tour in one location?
A: Yes, because all of these wineries have their own tasting room. This is just an overview of what the region has to offer. It’s more like a wine tour where you can tour four lakes in one place. If you come and try one of the wines from a specific winery, we don’t have their entire catalogue, so it can open a door for you to go visit them onsite.
D: To focus on the timing of your opening, how did that present challenges for you in this past year?
A: The original plan was to open in May 2020. This location started construction in December 2019 and we had a pretty ambitious timeline. We were to be open by Memorial Day last year. But then in March, COVID happened and we had to stop construction. There were a lot of different guidelines. The county, the town, we were all figuring out what was the right thing to do. So really, the opening was delayed a full year.
D: Based on regulations, and on seasonality, you were able to take your time going into the grand opening?
A: Exactly. It was probably for the best. Last year wineries had to shut down and when they reopened in the summer, there were a lot of regulations on how tastings should be offered. A lot of people were still reluctant to go out as well. People felt scared so it just changed the dynamics of the region. So even if the building would have been done in time and I would open, I don’t know if it would have been the best time. We are a new place and nobody knows you yet. Reputation is important.
D: [When masking regulations were lifted] how was that transition for you?
A: We were very excited, but also, we were just trying to be very respectful of the customers. You could tell with the people coming in, no one knew what was expected. We took the COVID shields down way later than the average winery. Play it safe and also be respectful. Instead of people needing to wear masks, the rules had shifted. Our staff was fully vaccinated by then, but we were all still carrying around masks. This in one of the guidelines we gave the staff: if you see someone come through the door with a mask, out of respect, put your mask on.
D: Was Once finally able to be run the way you dreamed or the way you wished/wanted?
A: During COVID last year, a lot of wineries moved to this model of having tasting stations and spreading people around. In our case, with Once, this was built in from scratch to not have a tasting bar. We always had tasting stations and to bring the tasting experience to the tables so it could be more engaging. The experience with customers was designed pre-COVID to be like that, so really the only limitation was how many people we could be serving at one time.
D: What’s the response been like this summer from guests?
A: We have gotten some really good feedback. Some people come in, not just first-timers of the region, a lot of people that live here locally and people that have been coming to the region for 30 years. A lot of people have stopped by and experienced Once; people have loved the concept. ... it’s not just about trying different wines from around the region and really high-quality wineries. That was designed from the beginning to be that way. Instead of you going and only having one glass of wine, I go around and just pour one wine after another until you finish it. We always pour four wines side by side. At the end, to me, that’s the key to the experience. We are all about offering them an amazing experience. Yeah, it takes more work and we have to wash three times more glasses, but it’s worth it.
D: What’s been the response from neighboring wineries to Once?
A: It’s been great. Even before we opened. So, on one hand you have the wineries that we partner with, which they were all super supportive from day one. It’s not just that we were showcasing their wine. Every single one of them has given us access to single vineyards, small batch — that are Tasting Room only wines. Even today there are a lot of things you can only find at their wineries or here at Once. Neighboring wineries have also shown really good support. ... The whole community here has been really welcoming. It’s a really good feeling to see how tight the community is here.
D: Cool. So, I want to touch on this last thing. I think your insight is going to be awesome on this. I just had someone in our industry that works locally, talking about how they are planning on canceling an event that was going to be in October because she’s foreseeing that because of the new variant that we might not be able to have festivals and similar styled events. What do you foresee with the new complications arising concerning public health?
A: I think that we are going to see everybody having to take steps back. Like in our case, we were planning to have some events and some bigger things for later in the year. They were not that far planned, but I don’t think it’s going to be as bad as it was before. ... We have been talking to other wineries but with customers, where a few weeks ago, it was rare to see someone with a mask. Now, we started seeing at least one or two within every three groups that people are wearing a mask. So, this week we switched back, on our end with the staff we have all been vaccinated for months, but now out of respect for customers, now we started asking everyone — make sure you have a mask in your apron, if you see someone wearing a mask, out of respect, put it on. ... Now you see people distancing more, which we started doing too during the busy season. We have a nice space inside and a big deck outside. ... Now we are scaling back so we took some tables away to be more cautious and social distancing instead of having people sit to close to each other.
D: I think the word that I really liked that you used was respect. You have to have respect for the customers, you’re absolutely right. So, I find that interesting that you’re advising your staff that they have to wear masks if they see people with masks.
A: You don’t want to create panic, because now there are more people coming with masks. So now, we see customer’s asking us, “Oh should I be wearing a mask now?”
D: Do you think this industry has learned anything from the past year? Do you think we are better prepared?
A: Oh yeah for sure. Last year caught everyone off guard. No one expected it would last for that long and that’s why we were also desperate to try to get back to normal. But, at the same time, we all learned the hard way last year. Right now, we are really seeing, as well as taking, some steps back. Even with customers, people really understand that if we don’t do something now; we don’t want to go back to the way it was. Nobody liked that, so now, we are having more understanding
D: I think that’s a really positive outlook and I hope you are right. So talking specifically about Once what can we look forward to in the future? What can guests look forward to moving into the fall?
A: Well, we are going to be adding a few more experiences. We have our basic wine tasting, we have one with food, and we just added one that we call the “Deep Dive.” It’s not for wine geeks exactly, but it’s more where you get a lot more in-depth information and you taste many more wines that are different than the usual ones. So, we are going to be planning events, not massive events. Those are not the ones we are worried about bringing a lot of people at one day at the same time, it’s more like themed seasonal events. So, for a few days, for a few weeks, we are going to be doing different themes with more wines, with food, also bringing in more kinds of things also trying to engage the community. More so, that there is always something different that is happening while keeping everybody safe.