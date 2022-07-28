PENN YAN — Main Deck, a new waterfront eatery in the historic and scenic enclave of the village at 301 Lake St., opened its doors July 20. It boasts a “three-food and beverage experience” with a restaurant, cocktail lounge and quick casual service.
The former Top of the Lake location was redeveloped, following a purchase in late 2021 by Penn Yan native Tim Stuart. After several months of redesign and renovation, the Main Deck concept has been brought to life with three different dining concepts — restaurant, patio lounge and bar, and take-away window service.
Stuart’s vision was executed by a highly curated team of experienced professionals led by General Manager Brad Burritt and Executive Chef Jason Lambert.
Main Deck strives to provide exceptional but affordable farm-to-table cuisine, excellent service, and an aesthetic with stunning lake views, Stuart said.
“My family and I love the Penn Yan and Keuka Lake community,” he said. “This is the center of the rich farming as well as wine and craft beer industries that extend across the Finger Lakes region.”
Main Deck, which sits on the northern end of Keuka Lake, celebrates the village’s boat-building history. The Penn Yan Boat Company for 80 years employed generations of designers, craftsmen and builders and sold boats throughout the world. Stuart said his enterprise sought to incorporate the lake life heritage and its traditions into the feel of the restaurant.
Main Deck offers expansive waterfront views from the interior dining rooms, outdoor decks, and lower-level patio bar. The restaurant part of the business will be open for dinner and brunch by reservation only, with a happy hour available Wednesday through Sunday.
The Tunnel Bar, on the lower level of the establishment, and Scuttlebutts, a walk-up window service, will open late July. Tunnel Bar will offer lakeside dining with local beers as well as highlighting the Finger Lakes’ accolades as one of the top wine regions in the U.S., Stuart said.
Scuttlebutts, the walk-up window service that allows guests a grab-and-go option, will offer all-day service that includes breakfast fare, sandwiches, burgers, fries, ice cream treats, and non-alcoholic beverages all influenced by Lambert’s nod to his New Orleans roots.
GM Burritt joined Stuart at the inception of the project and has an extensive career in restaurant management.
“We want to provide our customers with a top level of service and a destination where they can find the highest quality in food, wine and beer,” Burritt said. “We hope that our three-part service model allows locals and visitors alike to experience Main Deck in different ways while enjoying the very best that the Finger Lakes Region has to offer – from locally sourced food ingredients to the best wines and craft beers.”
Chef Lambert joins the Main Deck team from a long history of cooking at top restaurants in New Orleans. He and his kitchen team have developed a menu that marries his Louisiana influence with Main Deck’s modern farm-to-table approach. The menu is rich with ingredients from local farms like Oink & Gobble Farms, Rosenkrans Farm, Bedient Farms, Briar Patch at Whiskey Hill, Finger Lakes Farms and Satur Farms.
Lambert said the menu focuses on reimagined comfort food influenced by Finger Lakes region’s casual lake life and the abundance of local area fresh produce, meats, and cheeses.
Some of the offerings included on the Small Plate menu are a stuffed clam bake, beef tartare and apple-glazed pork belly. There are salads with protein add-ons that include chicken, broiled fish, chargrilled steak, or seared scallops.
Main dishes celebrate various land, sea and plant combinations. A not-so-traditional barbecued rabbit and slaw is served with cornbread; schnitzel and spaetzle panned pork loin is paired with creamy raclette, mustard sauce and pickled cabbage. Guests can also enjoy seared scallops with squid ink romesco, saffron calas, corn relish and grapefruit, and whole snapper Almondine with brown butter, green tomato chow chow and cauliflower purée.
A heightened focus on plant-based items has been created in partnership with “Vegan Mary,” a resident consultant who holds a certificate of Plant-Based Nutrition from Cornell University. Dishes include local buckwheat noodles with roasted eggplant, charred peaches, crispy garlic, and chili oil. Main Deck will offer on all its menus a selection of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.
In addition to dinner service, Main Deck will also open for a weekly Sunday brunch, as well as a happy hour every Wednesday through Saturday.