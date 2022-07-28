Main Deck
Buy Now

A look at the two-story outdoor seating area at Main Deck, on the north end of Keuka Lake.

 Spencer Tulis / Finger Lakes Times

PENN YAN — Main Deck, a new waterfront eatery in the historic and scenic enclave of the village at 301 Lake St., opened its doors July 20. It boasts a “three-food and beverage experience” with a restaurant, cocktail lounge and quick casual service.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you