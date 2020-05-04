Wine of the Month — May 2020
From the difficult 2018 vintage, Hosmer crafted this fine sauvignon blanc, a rare variety in the Finger Lakes. Freshly cut lime and floral nose; followed by a rich and generous palate of pineapple and peach, finishes with nice herbal notes; more tropical than grassy, a lovely wine that evokes a “This is nice!” uttering with the first sip. With some of the oldest vineyards planted in the Finger Lakes, Hosmer is making some of the best wines in the region today.
Score: 92
— Dave Sit