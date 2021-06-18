TORREY — One of the smallest wine producers in the Finger Lakes is celebrating a milestone: New Vines Winery turns 10 this year.
On June 26, the winery will host a day of tours and tastings. Guests will be greeted with a welcome wine, followed by a tasting paired with charcuterie and a tour of the property. Tickets are $15 per person. Advanced reservations are required and can be made at www.eventbrite.com/e/new-vines-winery-celebrates-10-years-tickets-155727297539.
High school sweethearts and Rochester natives Todd and Dani Eichas dreamed of retiring to Finger Lakes wine country. As wine and gardening enthusiasts, the couple decided that dream would include growing grapes. The Eichases purchased land to build their bed-and-breakfast overlooking Seneca Lake in 2007 and, that same year, Todd put his green thumb to work planting the first vines.
New Vines Winery opened in 2011.
The business grows 1 acre of grapes and produces approximately 300 cases of Riesling, Grüner Veltliner, Lemberger, Cabernet Franc, and Marquette Rosé.
“To me, my vineyard is an extension of my garden. I want it to be aesthetically pleasing as well as functional," Todd Eichas said. "That means keeping it as weed-free as possible using only mechanical cultivation and no herbicides."
The vineyard work and winemaking at New Vines is done in-house by the Eichases — although not without a helping hand through the years.
“Starting out, we had our fair share of challenges, but there were plenty of resources available to get us to where we are today,” Todd said. "We’ll always be thankful for the collaborative spirit of the Finger Lakes wine industry."
To pay it forward, New Vines has made sizable contributions to the local wine industry. Todd can often be seen tending to the garden at Fox Run Vineyards and assisting neighbor winemakers at harvest.
“Todd’s got to be one of the most underappreciated winemakers in the Finger Lakes,” said Vinny Aliperti, winemaker and co-owner of Billsboro Winery in Geneva.
“New Vines is making some of the best Grüner in the region,” add Scott Osborn, co-owner of Fox Run Vineyards in Benton. "His wines are really the best-kept secret of the Finger Lakes."
New Vines Winery is open for regular tastings from May through November. Reservations are required; make them by calling (315) 536-4087.