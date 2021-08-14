Ingredients

1 ½ cups flour

1 cup cocoa powder

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

3 sticks butter, melted

1¾ cups sugar

1½ cups packed brown sugar

4 eggs

1¼ tsp. vanilla

1 cup sauerkraut, rinsed, drained, finely chopped

¾ cup mini-M & M’s

¾ cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

1¼ cups mini marshmallows

Directions

1) Line 13-by-9 pan with parchment paper.

2) In a bowl, whisk flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

3) In a separate bowl beat sugars and butter on medium speed until smooth.

4) Add eggs and vanilla and beat until just mixed.

5) Add flour mixture and Kraut and beat until just mixed.

6) Stir in M&Ms, chocolate chips, and marshmallows, saving a small amount of each.

7) Spread evenly in pan and scatter remaining candy over the top.

8) Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour, cool in pan completely (2 hrs.).

9) Drizzle or decorate as desired.

