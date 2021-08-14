SELECTED BEST OVERALL RECIPE
Description
Classic, moist carrot cake. Made with shredded sauerkraut, and farm fresh carrots, topped with cream cheese frosting, and caramelized sauerkraut.
Cake Ingredients
1 2/3 cup avocado oil
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup packed brown sugar
6 eggs
1 tbsp. vanilla extract
3½ cups all-purpose flour
1 tbsp. ground cinnamon
2 tsp baking soda
2 tsp. fine sea salt
1 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp ground nutmeg
¼ tsp. ground cloves
1 pound finely grated fresh carrots
¾ cup drained sauerkraut
Frosting & Topping Ingredients
3 (8oz.) bricks cream cheese
1 Cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter
1 Tbsp vanilla extract
½ tsp fine sea salt
6 cups powdered sugar (add more if needed)
1 cup drained sauerkraut
¾ cup brown sugar
Directions
1) Preheat oven to 350 degrees, flour, and grease 3 (8) inch round, baking pans.
2) In a large bowl, whisk together oil and granulated sugar, until smooth. Then, add eggs and vanilla, whisk until smooth.
3) In a separate bowl, combine remaining dry ingredients: (flour, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, baking powder, nutmeg, and cloves). Gradually add dry mixture into the wet and stir until smooth. Drain and rinse sauerkraut, and fold into mixture along with grated carrots.
4) Evenly portion batter into prepared baking pans. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the middle of the cakes comes out clean. Transfer pans onto a cooling rack and let cool until they reach room temperature.
5) Meanwhile, make the cream cheese topping. Combine cream cheese, butter, and vanilla in a large mixing bowl and stir until smooth. Gradually mix in powdered sugar and beat until desired consistency is reached. Place in refrigerator for at least 20 minutes to thicken.
6) Drain and press sauerkraut between paper towels. Place in skillet over medium-high heat, and sprinkle with brown sugar. Stir frequently to prevent burning and cook until golden brown and crispy.
7) Once cakes reach room temperature, use a cake leveler or bread knife to level all three cakes.
8) Place first layer on serving platter, and top with a large scoop of frosting. Sprinkle with caramelized topping and repeat with next layer. After placing 3rd layer, use remaining frosting to coat entire cake. Decorate with remaining caramelized sauerkraut and serve.