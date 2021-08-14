Ingredients

8 “Grand” premade biscuits

1¼ cup drained sauerkraut (reserve brine), divided

½ cup chopped fried bacon

½ cup shredded mozzarella

2 tbsp. flour

3 tbsp. melted butter, divided

1 cup sauerkraut brine

1 cup milk, warmed

Parsley and shredded carrot, to taste

Directions

1) Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2) In a small bowl, stir together 1 Cup Sauerkraut, bacon, and mozzarella.

3) Cut a slit in the side of each biscuit and stuff with 2 Tbsp. of the sauerkraut mixture. Pinch to close. Brush with 1 Tbsp. melted butter and sprinkle with parsley.

4) Place biscuits on a foil-lined baking sheet and bake 20 minutes.

5) To make the gravy, whisk flour and 2 Tbsp. butter together in a small saucepot over medium heat. Add the sauerkraut brine and bring to a boil, whisking continuously. Slowly add warm milk while continuing to stir. Add remaining ¼ Cup sauerkraut. Add parsley and shredded carrot, as desired. Remove from heat.

6) When biscuits are finished baking, allow to cool 10 minutes. Serve with hot sauerkraut gravy.

