PHELPS — Lauren Leasor attributes her culinary skills to her hero, Rachael Rae.
She showed just how skilled she is at the Phelps Sauerkraut Festival’s weekend recipe contest.
Leasor collected “Best of Show” with her Carrot-Kraut Cake that also topped the Dessert category. She entered dishes in all five categories and placed in each — with help from her dad, who assisted in delivering her delicacies.
The Palmyra-Macedon High School junior finished in second place in three other categories: Hors d’ oeuvres with her Reuben Dip, Main Dish with her Reuben Soup, and Children with her Kraut Cupcakes.
Leasor has entered the recipe contest for several years — and winning ribbons each time. She said her next goal is to enter the Junior MasterChef program.
JoEllen Miller, co-owner of Waterside Wine Bar, assisted with judging. She said she will be adapting Lauren’s Reuben Soup recipe for Waterside’s fall customers.
Terrie Meyn, Denise Schlossnagle and recipe contest coordinator Eileen Cooley also judged the entries.
Here are the winning recipes in each category:
LAUREN LEASOR
Carrot-Kraut Cake
First Place, Dessert
“Best of Show”
Description
Classic, moist carrot cake. Made with shredded sauerkraut, and farm fresh carrots, topped with cream cheese frosting, and caramelized sauerkraut.
Cake Ingredients
1 2/3 cup avocado oil
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup packed brown sugar
6 eggs
1 tbsp. vanilla extract
3½ cups all-purpose flour
1 tbsp. ground cinnamon
2 tsp baking soda
2 tsp. fine sea salt
1 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp ground nutmeg
¼ tsp. ground cloves
1 pound finely grated fresh carrots
¾ cup drained sauerkraut
Frosting & Topping
Ingredients
3 (8oz.) bricks cream cheese
1 Cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter
1 Tbsp vanilla extract
½ tsp fine sea salt
6 cups powdered sugar (add more if needed)
1 cup drained sauerkraut
¾ cup brown sugar
Directions
1) Preheat oven to 350 degrees, flour, and grease 3 (8) inch round, baking pans.
2) In a large bowl, whisk together oil and granulated sugar, until smooth. Then, add eggs and vanilla, whisk until smooth.
3) In a separate bowl, combine remaining dry ingredients: (flour, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, baking powder, nutmeg, and cloves). Gradually add dry mixture into the wet and stir until smooth. Drain and rinse sauerkraut, and fold into mixture along with grated carrots.
4) Evenly portion batter into prepared baking pans. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the middle of the cakes comes out clean. Transfer pans onto a cooling rack and let cool until they reach room temperature.
5) Meanwhile, make the cream cheese topping. Combine cream cheese, butter, and vanilla in a large mixing bowl and stir until smooth. Gradually mix in powdered sugar and beat until desired consistency is reached. Place in refrigerator for at least 20 minutes to thicken.
6) Drain and press sauerkraut between paper towels. Place in skillet over medium-high heat, and sprinkle with brown sugar. Stir frequently to prevent burning and cook until golden brown and crispy.
7) Once cakes reach room temperature, use a cake leveler or bread knife to level all three cakes.
8) Place first layer on serving platter, and top with a large scoop of frosting. Sprinkle with caramelized topping and repeat with next layer. After placing 3rd layer, use remaining frosting to coat entire cake. Decorate with remaining caramelized sauerkraut and serve.
• • •
RAYNE HAMMOND-BENZ
Sauerkraut-and-Bacon Stuffed Biscuits
with Sauerkraut Gravy
First Place, Hors d’oeuvres
Ingredients
8 “Grand” premade biscuits
1¼ cup drained sauerkraut (reserve brine), divided
½ cup chopped fried bacon
½ cup shredded mozzarella
2 tbsp. flour
3 tbsp. melted butter, divided
1 cup sauerkraut brine
1 cup milk, warmed
Parsley and shredded carrot, to taste
Directions
1) Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
2) In a small bowl, stir together 1 Cup Sauerkraut, bacon, and mozzarella.
3) Cut a slit in the side of each biscuit and stuff with 2 Tbsp. of the sauerkraut mixture. Pinch to close. Brush with 1 Tbsp. melted butter and sprinkle with parsley.
4) Place biscuits on a foil-lined baking sheet and bake 20 minutes.
5) To make the gravy, whisk flour and 2 Tbsp. butter together in a small saucepot over medium heat. Add the sauerkraut brine and bring to a boil, whisking continuously. Slowly add warm milk while continuing to stir. Add remaining ¼ Cup sauerkraut. Add parsley and shredded carrot, as desired. Remove from heat.
6) When biscuits are finished baking, allow to cool 10 minutes. Serve with hot sauerkraut gravy.
• • •
MARY DePORTER
Bootleg Stew
First Place, Main Dish
Ingredients
4 small, sweet potatoes, peeled and chunked
3 large carrots, chunked
2 lbs. pork roast, cut into 1-inch chunks
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup sauerkraut
3 small apples, peeled, chopped and cored
Directions
Put all ingredients into a crock pot.
Flavorings
1 cup “Smokin Tails Moonshine”
¼ Cup flour
¾ tsp. salt
½ tsp. dried sage and thyme
¼ tsp pepper
Directions
1) Mix together all flavorings and pour over meat & vegetables.
2) Cook covered on low 7-9 hours.
• • •
LEXIE ZAMBUTO
Crazy Kraut Brownies
First Place, Children
Ingredients
1 ½ cups flour
1 cup cocoa powder
½ tsp baking powder
¼ tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
3 sticks butter, melted
1¾ cups sugar
1½ cups packed brown sugar
4 eggs
1¼ tsp. vanilla
1 cup sauerkraut, rinsed, drained, finely chopped
¾ cup mini-M & M’s
¾ cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips
1¼ cups mini marshmallows
Directions
1) Line 13-by-9 pan with parchment paper.
2) In a bowl, whisk flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
3) In a separate bowl beat sugars and butter on medium speed until smooth.
4) Add eggs and vanilla and beat until just mixed.
5) Add flour mixture and Kraut and beat until just mixed.
6) Stir in M&Ms, chocolate chips, and marshmallows, saving a small amount of each.
7) Spread evenly in pan and scatter remaining candy over the top.
8) Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour, cool in pan completely (2 hrs.).
9) Drizzle or decorate as desired.