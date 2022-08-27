A number of years ago, my wife and I went to visit her brother in the city of Livermore, Calif.
Other than being the home of the late, great John Madden — yes, that John Madden, football coach, broadcaster and video game legend — Livermore is at the center of perhaps one of California’s least-known wine regions, the Livermore Valley. Most football fans don’t know — or care — where Madden lived, and likewise my guess is that many wine aficionados don’t know — or care — about the Livermore Valley. Of course, it doesn’t help that it is due south of two of California’s most acclaimed wine regions, Napa and Sonoma.
It’s too bad because there are some fabulous wines that come out of the Livermore Valley, and I was telling that to one of the winery owners, Mitchell Katz, as we tasted two of his best, a luscious cabernet and a velvety red zinfandel.
He asked where we were from, and we said, “Oh, a wine region in the East.”
He asked which one, and when we proudly said the Finger Lakes, he threw up his arms and said, “The Finger Lakes … the Finger Lakes … I am so SICK of hearing about the Finger Lakes!”
And believe me, he used saltier language than that!
We were taken aback a bit, but later in our conversation we learned the reason for his impassioned statement. He felt the marketing and publicity generated by the wine trails and associations in our region far outworked those in his region, which led to Finger Lakes wines being more widely known than Livermore Valley vintages, even in parts of California. That upset him ... very much, apparently.
I drew some laughs in telling that story recently at Fox Run Vineyards. I went there to have lunch with FLT wine columnist Dave Sit, “The Wine Ranger,” who is leaving our pages as his wife has landed a new job in the Philly area. Dave also invited Fox Run co-owner Scott Osborn, retiring (and legendary, in my book) winemaker Peter Bell, and newly appointed head winemaker Craig Hosbach to join us.
So, under a bright blue Finger Lakes summer sky, sitting on Fox Run’s deck and sipping one of the winery’s award-winning rieslings, an engrossing conversation about wine broke out for which I would have bought a ticket to listen to.
The topics ranged from how much the FL wine industry has changed — and improved — since Scott came here from Long Island in 1994 with his original business partner, Andy Hale (Fox Run is now owned by Scott and his wife Ruth, and her sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Albert Zafonte), to the contributions made by FL wine pioneers such as Hermann J. Wiemer and Dr. Konstantin Frank, to this year’s growing season (a good one, although Mother Nature is always a concern until the wine is in the barrels or the vats).
Of course, a good deal of the conversation dealt with Hosbach taking over the primary winemaking chores from Bell and those rather large shoes to fill. Craig is a former VP of the Northern New York Grape Growers Association and most recently has been head winemaker at Hunt Country Vineyards in Branchport, where a number of his wines received multiple 90+ scores from major wine publications. While saying he’s no Peter Bell, he said he is greatly looking forward to the new challenges of being in charge of Fox Run’s vintages and putting his own stamp on them.
A lot of the talk also revolved around something for which the Finger Lakes wine industry is well known — camaraderie and collaboration among winery owners, growers and wine makers. That was something that even Mitchell Katz said was recognized nationally within the wine industry and something he said that he wished members on the Livermore Valley wine trail would emulate.
Again, it was a spirited conversation that was priceless, and when we finished we raised a toast to The Wine Ranger, one of the finest wine writers I’ve ever known.
Godspeed, Dave, and cheers!