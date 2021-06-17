Three Seneca County farmers markets opened this week.
The Seneca Falls Farmers Market was the first to open. Its season began Tuesday and will continue each Tuesday, from 3-7 p.m., until Oct. 12 in People’s Park, next to the Seneca Falls Community Center.
The Ovid Farmers Market opens from 3-7 p.m. Friday on the lawn area closest to Main Street, in front of the Three Bears complex. The market is open Fridays through Oct. 8.
The Waterloo Rotary Farm Market opens Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The market will be in the Locust Street parking lot, behind the village offices. In July and August, the market will move to LaFayette Park, then return to the parking lot for September and October. The market’s last day will be Oct. 2.
All three markets host produce vendors that accept Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons (given to senior citizens who qualify and to WIC recipients), and SNAP recipients will be able to spend their SNAP benefits on any SNAP-eligible items at the markets. For every $5 a SNAP recipient spends from his or her benefits, they will receive a free, $2 coupon to spend at the market. See the market manager at each location to find out more.
Contact Patti at Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension by calling (315) 539-9251 or emailing pap11@cornell.edu.