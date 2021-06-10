SODUS — The Sodus Farmers Market’s bell will ring open its 12th season June 16 and run each Wednesday through Oct. 13 in the parking lot of the United Third Methodist Church on Belden Avenue.
Weekly hours are 2:30-6 p.m.
This season will offer more than a dozen weekly vendors who sell produce, baked goods, honey and maple syrup products, cut flowers, and much more. One of the market’s unusual features is the weekly “specials” activities stationed in the center of the circle of vendors. Every week will feature “Friends and Floats,” Cornell Cooperative Extensions “Eat Smart,” and Wayne Rural Health.
The market will continue to follow NY Farmers Market Federation and NY Forward Guidelines. Social distancing will be in place for vendors and shoppers, face coverings for the unvaccinated are required, hand sanitizer stations are in place, and areas are sanitized frequently.
Anyone willing to volunteer should contact Sandi Hamilton at (315) 483-6403. Call Sandy Hall at (315) 483-8029 with other questions.
Visit www.facebook.com/SodusFarmersMarket/ for weekly information.