The Cider Trail is an invitation to visit beloved regional cider makers, many of whom launched Finger Lakes Cider Week in 2012 and newer cideries that expand the Trail to the Finger Lakes Region’s western edges.
Following Cider Week FLX, which began May 5 and continues through May 14, the Cider Trail formally launches with opening events May 19-21. Check out the website for events, tastings, and visitation info.
The FLX Cider Trail connects nationally recognized cider makers and orchards with folks looking to taste and connect. Tasting opportunities abound on the western side of Cayuga Lake at Bellwether Hard Cider and Black Diamond Farm and Cidery (Trumansburg), Finger Lakes Cider House (Interlaken), and Blackduck Cidery (Ovid). Further north, Lake Drum Brewing represents the Geneva scene.
By fall, the Trail will expand to the western Finger Lakes at Apple Barrel Orchards and Cidery in Penn Yan and Sylvan Cider in Hammondsport. To the southeast is Eve’s Cidery in Chemung County, holding down the southern tip of the trail on the Appalachian plateau.
In Ithaca, the scene is hopping weekly at South Hill Cider and at the Ithaca Farmers Market. Every weekend May-December finds seven cider producers, including Redbyrd & New York Cider Company, offering tastings and camaraderie under the market pavilion.
Each of the Trail cideries — many of which are also highly regarded orchard keepers — produce diverse ciders that express the FLX’s regional character.
The Finger Lakes Cider Trail invites cider lovers (or new explorers) into this world of pommage (vintage for cider), production style, unique orchards and family-run businesses. Check out the specifics for each cidery to book a visit, drop in or find an event.