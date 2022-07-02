Covid-19 has traumatically affected our lives for the past couple of years. But another virus has been rampaging in our backyard for decades. The average person has never heard of it. Its target is not human beings, but grapevines. And, it has had a serious impact on our wine industry.
Imagine a crisp autumnal day in the Finger Lakes. There is a buzz in the air. It’s harvest time. As you cruise past a vineyard, you notice a section of it adorned with a plethora of lovely red leaves. Before you admire the pastoral scene too much, understand that those crimson leaves are not a gift from nature, but rather the artifacts of a virus named leafroll, or more scientifically the Grapevine Leafroll-Associated Virus (GLAV).
Just like humans, plants can be infected with viruses. And like human viruses, plant viruses depend on a host to sustain themselves and multiply. Like the common cold, there is no cure for leafroll, at least not yet. The only solution is roguing — pulling out the entire grapevine, rootstock and all.
It’s not a new disease. Leafroll was first observed and described in Germany in the late 19th century. Its cause was not known then. It wasn’t until 1975 when the virus was identified. It is now found in just about every major wine producing region of the world. One of the leading researchers on leafroll in the world is Marc Fuchs.
A native of Alsace, Fuchs first arrived at Cornell as a post-doctoral researcher in 1991, working in Dennis Gonsalves’ lab at Cornell’s Geneva campus. He returned to France in 1997 but came back to the Finger Lakes to fill the vacancy created by Gonsalves’ return home to Hawaii in 2004.
Fuchs said, “Leafroll attacks every wine grape, vinifera or hybrid, white or red. But only the red wine grape leaves turn red.”
Lacking this visual cue, infected white wine grapevines nonetheless spread the virus undetected.
“Symptoms are uniform for all red varieties. The leaves are cupped, curling downward,” said Fuchs. “The grape skins are not as dark. The clusters are more loose. And ripening is delayed.”
In the Finger Lakes’ short growing season, delayed ripening could spell disaster for varieties such as cabernet franc, one of the last grapes to be harvested. Research by Tim Martinson at Cornell’s oenology extension had shown that the ripening of leafroll-infected cab franc could be tardy by as much as three weeks, pushing harvest dates into the cold and wet November.
Another two serious complications are yield and quality. Loose clusters with smaller berries mean less juice. According to Dave Wiemann, the much-respected vineyard manager at Sheldrake Point Winery, “Leafroll could reduce yield by 5% to as much as 40%, depending on the vintage. And if the infected vine also had winter damage, it’s pretty much the end of it.”
Leafroll also causes lower brix (sugar level), reduced anthocyanin (red pigments in berry skin and flesh) and tannins — all important contributors to a red wine’s quality. Fuchs said, “Besides off-flavors, the wine could taste dull.”
Over a century of mutations have spawned five genetically distinctive viruses (GLAV-1 through 5), each with its own variants. The virus could reside from the rootstock to the canopy. It travels within the vine via an internal structure called the phloem — the vascular passageway within a plant akin to the human blood vessel system.
Leafroll’s spread from vine to vine is slow, as it cannot be transmitted by airborne droplets or jumping or flying insects such as leafhoppers and Japanese beetles. It is propagated by only two methods — infected cuttings or rootstocks, and insects such as mealybugs and soft scales.
If infected budwood is grafted onto a rootstock, the first leaves will show symptoms of leafroll by autumn. But if clean budwood is grafted onto an infected rootstock, it might take as long as 2-3 years for the virus to journey up to the scion.
As for insect vectors, female mealybugs, their nymphs and soft scales (a class of sap-sucking insects) possess a needle-like apparatus in the mouth called a stylet. The stylet punctures the plant and feeds on nutrients in the phloem, thereby picking up and depositing the virus.
“The males have no stylets,” Fuchs said. “The females and babies have no wings. They move by crawling on the vine or along the trellises. When they feed on an adjacent vine, they deposit the virus and infect it. This slow procession takes a whole year.”
To mitigate the spread of the virus via the vectors, there are chemical solutions that are effective in controlling the insect populations. But ensuring clean budwoods and rootstocks is more complicated.
Three nurseries in New York state produce much of the budwood and rootstocks east of the Rockies. Fuchs was instrumental in working with those nurseries, the growers and the state’s Department of Agriculture & Marketing to design a certification program ensuring only clean budwood and rootstocks are being sold. The resulting program, in operation only for a few years, has provided some peace of mind to the industry.
A recent survey showed that about two-thirds of New York state vineyards had one or more leafroll-infected vine. But many growers have been reluctant to rogue, because the disease does not kill the host. The vine still produces fruit, albeit in smaller quantity and lesser quality. And there is a sizable cost in replacing a grapevine. Besides the upfront capital investment, two to three years must pass before a vine would bear fruit and generate income.
Fuchs said, “High-end wineries such as Wiemer and Dr. Frank would not hesitate to rogue an infected vine. But lesser producers might tolerate leafroll and just accept the disease. I try to remind them that the infected vines will spread the disease in their vineyard and maybe even to their neighbors,” Wiemann said. “Every time we find an infected vine, we take it out. But it’s really hard after all the work you had put in.”
To help convince growers that rouging is the only tenable solution, Fuchs enlisted the help of Miguel Gomez from Cornell’s business school to come up with an economic model to assess the impact of leafroll on a vineyard’s bottom line. Gomez’s research in 2015 showed that on average an infected grapevine will cost the grower $40,000 over a 25-year lifespan. And if more than 20% of a vineyard block is infected (like a covid hotspot), it’s more cost-effective to replant the entire block.
Fuchs recently concluded research on a technique called spatial roguing — the removal of an infected plant and its two adjacent plants at the same time. Working with Wiemann over a 5-year period at one of Sheldrake’s cab franc plots, they found that spatial roguing was effective in quickly reducing the incidence of leafroll — from 4% in 2016 to almost zero in 2020-21.
Genetic research is also underway to come up with leafroll and mealybug-resistant cultivars and rootstocks. It follows the tradition of the Gonsalves lab, where two transgenic cultivars were produced in the 1990’s that saved the Hawaiian papaya industry from the devastating papaya ringspot virus.
I asked Wiemann if he thinks leafroll could ever be eradicated completely. He thought for a few seconds before replying: “I think if you are starting a brand-new vineyard with clean vines and be really vigilant, you have a good chance of it staying clean. But for an existing vineyard that already has some infection, it’s a continuing battle.”