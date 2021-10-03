Picture perfect! I heard that expression voiced numerous times when I asked winery people how the 2020 Finger Lakes growing season had fared.
A mild winter prepared the vintage for a good start, with little damage to the buds and canes. The spring was cooler than normal. A couple of early- and mid-May frost events presaged a smaller-than-usual crop. At this point, many growers were wondering if 2020 would be just another typically challenging year in the Finger Lakes.
Then came a stretch of marvelously warm weather from June into September. Except for July, when a normal amount of rain fell, the summer was very dry. The persistent drought created heat stress problems for some vineyards, especially those that were recently planted, as their roots have not delved deeply into the soil yet.
The drought kept one group of pestilences at bay — fungal diseases, which was a welcome relief, as oftentimes they are the bane of Finger Lakes winegrowers’ existence. Total rainfall for the region was about 15 inches, compared to the usual 90.
As we headed into the harvest season in September, there was an air of excitement among the growers, but they also knew by experience that many a potentially excellent vintage had been ruined by rain around harvest time. And the vaunted Finger Lakes riesling, along with cabernet franc, are two of the last grape varieties to be harvested, exposing them to cooler and potentially wetter conditions.
Oct. 9, 2020
I received a text from Cameron Hosmer the night before: “Come on over tomorrow morning. We are going to harvest your riesling.”
“My” riesling was the first riesling vine in row 18 at Hosmer’s Patrician Verona Vineyard. That vine’s growth and development were the subject of this five-part series.
It was a beautifully sunny morning as I rolled into Hosmer Winery. Fall was in the air. I walked over to “my” vine and gave the grapes one final look. The healthy berry bunches were glistening in the morning sun. For a wine region that fights battles with mildew and rot constantly, these berries looked incredibly clean and ripe.
“These are some of the cleanest berries I have ever seen,” said Cameron, who has been growing grapes in the Finger Lakes since the late 1970s.
I walked over to the equipment yard, where Cameron’s son, Tim, was warming up their mechanical harvester. It’s a humongous machine that straddles over a row of vines, gently shakes loose the berries, collects them and funnels them up a conveyor belt, then drops them down a chute onto a large wooden bin pulled by a tractor in the next row.
It wasn’t too long ago that the use of mechanical harvesters generally was frowned upon — they batter the berries roughly — but today’s modern harvesters handle them gently, with no damage to their skin.
“It is the biggest time-saver in our vineyard,” said Hosmer with some fondness.
Tim positioned the harvester at the beginning of a row and waited for the tractor to pull up in the next row. Cameron stood on the gunwale of the trailer and positioned the chute over the bin. The dance began. As both vehicles traveled in synchronous tandem, riesling clusters began falling out of the chute into the bin. Cameron kept his eyes on the grapes and discarded any detritus such as leaves and unripe berries.
When the bin became full, the driver would bring it to the winery building, where Julia Hoyle, Hosmer’s star winemaker, awaited with barely concealed glee. For a vintage as seemingly perfect as this one, she couldn’t wait to get her hands on the grapes.
It was the passing of the guards. The grapes now became the responsibility of the winemaker.
I sat down with Cameron after the harvest was over for the day and asked him what had to be done to the vines now that harvest is completed.
“We now have to ‘hill’ up the vines — meaning we plow dirt onto the base of the vines, covering the grafts to insulate them, in case we have a severe winter,” he said, “so even if the top parts of the vines freeze, the vines will come back in the spring.”
Added Cameron: “We also have to do trellis work, repairing broken poles and wires. Pruning will start in mid-December, after the leaves have all fallen off, and that takes all winter.”
And the cycle thus begins once again, with all the uncertainties, the worries, and the hopes and promises.