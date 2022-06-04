When you hear people mention cabernet, it’s natural to think that they are referring to cabernet sauvignon, one of the most majestic and popular grapes in the world. But as the urban saying goes — who’s your daddy? One of cabernet sauvignon’s parents is none other than cabernet franc, the most planted red vinifera grape in the Finger Lakes (sauvignon blanc being the other parent).
The grape’s origin has been traced, genetically, to the Spanish Basque region. It is an ancient grape variety, mentioned historically perhaps as early as the 11th century. Pilgrims might have played a role in introducing the grape to Bordeaux, from where it migrated to the Loire Valley. These two regions are the two most important French viticultural areas for the variety.
The grape is almost black in color. As a matter of fact, the word cabernet is derived from the Latin word carbon, which means black. Despite its appearance, it makes a wine that is generally lighter in color and intensity, more acidic, less tannic but more aromatic than cabernet sauvignon.
It is a versatile grape, one which could be grown in many conditions, producing differing styles of wine. It ripens more readily than cabernet sauvignon. But under-ripeness could expose an Achilles heel — the wine becoming excessively herbaceous, with green pepper aromas and flavors attributed to a group of compounds called pyrazines.
In Bordeaux, it is used primarily as a blending grape. Its highest achievement could be found at Chateau Cheval Blanc in St. Emilion, where cab franc on average constitutes more than 50% of the blend (the rest is mostly merlot, another offspring of cab franc), producing a deep and intense wine that is one of the most famous in the world.
But it’s in the cooler Loire Valley where cabernet franc finds its prominence. The variety is well-suited to the inland, cool climate of the region. It is often bottled as a single varietal, creating a medium-bodied, complex and fragrant wine. Like a good pinot noir, it is nimble and nuanced, often reaching its peak just a few years from vintage.
In the Finger Lakes, cabernet franc buds early and harvests late, affording it with a comparatively long growing season. Along with riesling, they oftentimes are the last vinifera grapes to come in from the vineyard. Its wood is hardier than merlot, helping it survive the long and cold weather here. The looser berry clusters allow better air circulation, helping them to be more resistant to fungal attacks. In recent years, leaf removal, which exposes the berries to more sunlight, has alleviated much of the green pepper characteristic.
However, there is one pestilent that threatens cabernet franc in the Finger Lakes. You can’t find it with your naked eyes. When you see a sea of red leaves around harvest time, it’s not nature’s splash of color to please our eyes, but rather the manifestations from a viral disease called leafroll. Marc Fuchs from Cornell told me a couple of years ago that about two-thirds of the FLX cab franc vineyards were affected by leafroll. It lessens yield, reduces grape skin pigmentation, and delays ripening by as much as three weeks, which pushes harvest time into more uncertain weather in the fall. Just like the common cold virus, there is no cure. Affected vines need to be pulled out entirely.
Cabernet franc is a jack of all trades in the Finger Lakes. It helps craft most of our rosés and delivers dry reds of various styles. Although you’ll find most of the local bottlings to be in the lighter Loire style, there are a few wineries that make more full-bodied wines from the grape. Most notable of them are the single-vineyard cab francs from Hermann J. Wiemer. In warm vintages, it produces dark and concentrated wines that are the opposite of what one expects of Finger Lakes reds.