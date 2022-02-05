We start off this new series on Finger Lakes wine grapes not on riesling, clearly the queen of FLX wines, but instead on her lady-in-waiting — the versatile chardonnay.
Chardonnay had gotten a bad rap in the past. Remember those sweet, oaky and buttery Californian chardonnays from yesteryear? And how about those bottles of Kendall Jackson Vintner’s Reserve Chardonnay that seemed to show up at every party we went to? Alas, how we were scarred! Drinking those wines, many of us swore off chardonnays for the rest of our lives. Someone even coined the notorious term “ABC — Anything but Chardonnay.”
The grape happens to be the most adaptive and widely planted white wine variety in the world. According to “Wine Grapes,” the bible by Jancis Robinson, lineage analysis by DNA showed that chardonnay is a cross between gouais blanc and pinot. The prodigious parents also produced two-dozen other wine varieties such as aligoté and gamay, all via happenstance cross-breeding in the wild.
The variety is planted in just about every major wine-producing region in the world. However, its early budbreak characteristic (when the buds burst into green shoots) makes it susceptible to spring frost damage in cooler climates. Its thin skin represents a vulnerability to fungal attacks. But it ripens easily and is comfortable in different terroirs and climates, allowing it to be grown over a wide range of locations. It is pliant to winemaking techniques such as malolactic fermentation, lees contact and barrel fermentation. Chardonnay earns its highest acclaim in Burgundy, with outstanding white burgs from hallowed names such as Montrachet and Chablis.
A few words about those reviled old-time Californian chardonnays — they were made by formulaic rote. First, harvest the grapes late to achieve super ripeness but then lower acidity. Second, achieve 100% malolactic fermentation, a bacterial process that converted the grapes’ green apple-like malic acid to the mellower milky lactic acid, thereby effecting buttery flavors. Third, use highly charred barrels to ferment and age the wine, imparting a heavy dose of coconut and vanilla to the flavors. And finally, leave a little residual sugar to complete the cloying recipe.
When Californian chardonnays became in vogue in the early ’80s, Finger Lakes vineyards followed the market trend and began planting the variety. Early efforts were not encouraging. Dave Pohl, one of the wine gurus at Northside Wines in Ithaca, recalled, “I remembered when Robert Parker first started reviewing Finger Lakes chardonnays decades ago, he described many of them as being nasty and mean.”
By the turn of this century, consumer interest in the heavy-handed style of chardonnay waned quickly. Winemakers around the country shifted from the oaky, buttery style to a cleaner and more vibrant one. Earlier harvest dates retained higher acidity. Better vineyard management such as leaf thinning and lowering yield helped to improve the overall quality. Super-charred barrels were replaced by light to medium-toast ones. The result was a renaissance of excellent chardonnay from coast to coast soon after.
Today’s Californian chardonnays tend to be more tropical in flavor, while the ones from the Finger Lakes lean more toward citrus, a trait found in cooler climate chardonnays. They may not be as showy as their West Coast sisters, but they more than make up for it with their balance, lively acidity, a touch of minerality, and at its best, a trill of citrus such as Mandarin orange at mid-palate that lifts them to a higher height.
And in the last decade or so, an influx of new knowledge and talent resulted in a great improvement in the quality of FLX chardonnays. Despite their excellence, they are still overlooked outside of the region. The anonymity does have an upside. A nice bottle typically costs just $13 to $20, compared to the more expensive ones from California.
Chardonnays are generally divided into two styles: crisp/unoaked and creamy/oaked. The Finger Lakes produce both styles well. Unoaked chardonnays are fermented in stainless steel tanks without ever seeing the inside of an oak barrel. Malolactic fermentation is cut off to retain the wine’s freshness. They represent a purer form of the grape. Oaked chardonnays are fermented and aged in toasty oak barrels, often newer. They are usually rounder, with creamy texture, rich and full-bodied while retaining good acidity. Some of the younger winemakers also have been experimenting in producing crossover chardonnays with selective characteristics from both styles.
There are numerous wonderful Finger Lakes Chardonnay producers to explore. Here are a few: Fox Run, Silver Thread, Bright Leaf, Hosmer and, my personal favorite, Osmote. Give them a try and let me know what you think.