Sprachen Sie Gewürztraminer? Among the world’s many hard-to-pronounce wines, Gewürztraminer is relatively easy to say. Try ordering a bottle of Dobricic or Grenaš Crni (both Croatian wines) at a restaurant and your tongue will be tied in a knot.
Like many German words, Gewürztraminer is a concatenation of multiple words — Gewürz and Traminer.
Gewürz has multiple meanings and translations. It could refer to spice, herb or condiment. The most common English translation of Gewürztraminer is spicy Traminer. A better translation is perhaps aromatic Traminer, as it is one of the most opulent wines you will ever come across.
Traminer is an ancient grape which got its name from its origin in Tramin, a German-speaking town in South Tyrol (or Alto Adige), in the northern Italian Alps.
Gewürztraminer’s calling card is its explosive nose of lychees, a tree fruit found in southern China. Throw in some rose petals, grapefruit and pineapple and you get a cornucopia of tropical aromas that leaps from the glass and totally engulfs your olfactory senses.
The association of lychees with Gewürztraminer is no accident. A scientific study published in 1999 from Peter Ong and Terry Acree at Cornell University showed that both share a high concentration of a chemical compound called cis-roseoxide. This larger-than-life bouquet of Gewürztraminer and its typically bright golden color make Gewürztraminer one of the easiest wines to identify.
August Deimel, the former winemaker at Keuka Spring Vineyards and an unabashed champion of Gewürztraminer, once said to me, “Gewürztraminer is a misunderstood wine.” He added, “It is a winemaker’s grape. You can shape it in the vinification process into the kind of the style you want it to be. But it’s best to let the vineyard decide the style that is best for its grapes.”
While Gewürztraminer may be clay in the hands of a winemaker, it is also quite terroir expressive. Every vineyard tastes different. Blending different vineyard plots could add much complexity to the finished wine.
The grape has always been an outlier. It has an unstable genome, so it’s prone to mutations. Its skin color is pinkish red, rare for a white wine grape. The skin color of its ancestor, the Traminer grape, is green, with a nose that is not that aromatic. But somehow during its centuries-long migration from South Tyrol to Alsace via the Rhine River, its propensity to mutate adorned it with a new color and an über bouquet.
It is by nature a high-alcohol and low-acidity grape, making it often tasting sweeter than as its indicated residual sugar. The grape grows vigorously, but also unpredictably at times. It prefers cool-climate, as warm regions tend to create wines that are overly alcoholic and flabby. Although the Finger Lakes region is suited for the cultivation of Gewürztraminer, it has less than 100 acres planted as of the last FLX grapes survey in 2013, compared to over 1,000 acres of Riesling.
Today, you can still find Gewürztraminer grown in its place of origin, Alto Adige. At its ancestral home, the grape produces a less explosive but more focused version, a counterpoint to the full-throttled Alsatian style.
In a dry and warm Finger Lakes vintage such as 2020, making Gewürztraminer could be a challenge. Keeping the wine from being too wild and excessive tests the skills of the vineyard manager and winemaker. My traditional go-to examples of the two styles are the focused and precise Hermann J. Wiemer (see this month’s Wine of the Month) and the big and lavish Sheldrake Point.
Now, back to the pronunciation of Gewürztraminer. Most folks in this country pronounce it as gar-WURST-tra-meen-na. However, native German speakers pronounce it more like ga-VOORST-tra-MEEN-na. Regardless, any semblance of Gewürz will be perfectly comprehensible. There is no other wine like it!
As to how to say Dobricic or Grenaš Crni, you are on your own.