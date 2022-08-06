Pinot noir grapes
Those fickle pinot noir grapes.

 Dave Sit

Note to readers

Regrettably, this is my final "Wine Ranger" column. My wife has accepted a wonderful job offer from Bryn Mawr College, and we will be moving to the Philadelphia suburbs later this month. Looking back, I can see that most of my long-term friendships have been grounded in a mutual love of wine. Wine is indeed a uniting force that transcends race, background and wealth. Nowhere in the world is that more evident than in the Finger Lakes, where wine folks are always at the ready when someone needs a hand. It’s a blessed place which I hope to revisit often, perhaps even via a feature story here and there in the Finger Lakes Times!

— Dave Sit

They don’t call it the “Heartbreak Grape” for nothing. It’s notoriously difficult to grow, subject to injury from weather conditions and all kinds of pestilence. It buds early, so it’s susceptible to spring frost. Its thin skin and tight clusters make it a haven for rot and mildew. Many a potentially great vintage have been ruined by late rain around harvest time.

