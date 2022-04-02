In the Finger Lakes kingdom of wine, the realm is ruled by a queen. Her reign has been long and undisputed. Our cool climate is particularly suited to her temperament, as she is quite cold hardy. She is a late bloomer, thus managing to avoid the perils of spring frosts. She is relatively resistant to diseases such as downy mildew.
Simply put, she’s born to rule in the Finger Lakes.
Of course, I am talking about what some consider the greatest white wine grape in the world, the majestic riesling.
Riesling’s ancestry is German and very old. According to Jancis Robinson’s bible “Wine Grapes,” the first written mention of the grape appeared in a document dated 1435 in Rheinhessen, Germany. Genetic analyses have pointed to the ancient gouais blanc grape as one of her parents, thus making her a relative of dozens of other wine grapes, with two of the most notables being chardonnay and gamay noir.
She is a prolific creator of progeny herself. German grape breeders fashioned numerous new grape varieties such as silvaner, rieslaner, scheurebe and Müller-Thurgau from crossing riesling. However, none of her offspring could achieve the brilliance she exhibits.
Riesling is grown in many wine regions in the world. Germany, the Finger Lakes, Alsace and Australia are perhaps her most famous homes. Although the Finger Lakes trails California and Washington in its riesling production, with just 1,000 or so planted acres, it is the calling card of the region. The only other place where the grape is as dominant is Germany. That is no coincidence, as the Finger Lakes and Germany are both cool — some might say cold — wine growing regions.
Her taste profile varies depending on locality, as she provides some of the best expressions of terroir. Out west, where it’s warmer, rieslings tend to have a more tropical profile, with fruity aromas and flavors such as pineapples and mangos. Here in the Finger Lakes, it takes on a more citrus contour, with fresh lime being one of its main charms.
But the fruitiness is well augmented by a myriad of aromas and flavors. There could be lemon zest, honeysuckle, flowers, ginger, minerality, berries, honey, beeswax and stone fruits such as apricots. The list goes on. These complex flavors are highly extracted, making rieslings a rather intense wine.
The intensity would be excessive if not balanced by her greatest attribute, the vibrant acidity. It gives the wine its life. Tasting a great riesling is like feeling electricity in the mouth, full of tension and excitement, a high-wire act that somehow manages to keep the fruit and acidity in equilibrium. I, like many others, believe no other wine provides the kind of thrill a great riesling offers. She is indeed the queen of wines.
And then there is the matter of petrol. Some liken the aromatic note to diesel fumes. Others prefer aviation fuel or even kerosene. It is the gasoline-like smell that is present in some rieslings, especially after some bottle age. Scientists have identified it as the aromatic compound TDN, or 1,1,6-trimethyl-1,2-dihydronaphthalene to all you chemistry majors.
There are many theories on how petrol develops in rieslings, with factors such as the amount of rain, ripeness and acidity levels, type of yeasts, and the type of cork. The smell might be off-putting to some, but I think a little petrol adds complexity to the wine, albeit too much of it could be overwhelming.
Rieslings have a reputation of being sweet. To counter the high acidity, German winemakers have crafted rieslings with some residual sugar for centuries. However, in the last few decades, better vineyard and cellar management have resulted in dry rieslings that are immensely appealing.
In the Finger Lakes, you can find rieslings labeled both “Dry” and “Semi-Dry.” The dry bottling typically has less than 0.7% (or 7 grams/liter) residual sugar in it, although I have seen them as high as 1%. Semi-dry rieslings generally average 2% or so in residual sugar. Both versions are very food-friendly, especially with Asian cuisines.
Dr. Konstantin Frank planted his first riesling vineyard by Keuka Lake in 1958, but it was perhaps Hermann Wiemer who brought Finger Lakes rieslings to the attention of the nation and the world. Combine some marketing panache with his impeccable vineyard and winemaking practices, and Wiemer showed how our rieslings could rival the best from Germany.
There are many great riesling producers in the Finger Lakes today. Besides Dr. Frank and Hermann Wiemer, two of my other favorites are Boundary Breaks and Hosmer. With the current sublime 2020 releases, you almost can’t go wrong with any FLX riesling.
Stock up, as she is also one of the most age-worthy wines in the world, red or white!