BRANCHPORT — Sustainability is a popular word these days. Faced with the undeniable impact of climate change and the planet’s dwindling resources, many businesses like to cloak themselves with the mantle of sustainability. Even oil companies.
One family has been quietly practicing it in the Finger Lakes for decades with little fanfare. To them, being sustainable is just a way of their daily life.
Art Hunt’s ancestors didn’t come to America on the Mayflower. But they weren’t far behind, landing at Plymouth in 1633, just 13 years after the Mayflower’s voyage. The family slowly moved westward and in 1820 settled in Branchport, where they bought a farm and built a house and barn on the northwest corner of Keuka Lake.
The Hunt family has been operating the farm continuously ever since.
Art grew up in Corning, as his father was an executive for Corning Glass. Art met his future wife Joyce in high school. He later attended Virginia Tech and earned a business degree. He married Joyce after graduation and worked for his father-in-law’s insurance business in Corning.
Insurance turned out not to be Art’s milieu. He preferred to work outdoors and using his hands. In the spring of 1973, Art and Joyce took over the family farm from his retiring uncle Norman. At the time, the high-flying Taylor Wine Company was offering generous grape contracts to growers in the Finger Lakes.
Art had helped Norman plant four acres of grapes in 1972. Now full-time at the farm, Art accelerated the effort. By the mid-70s, he was cultivating 40 acres of wine grapes and selling them to Taylor.
The bottom fell out in the late ‘70s. Sweet red wines became passé, as a newly health-conscious nation wanted lighter white wines. Almost overnight, growers were stuck with undesirable varieties such as Dechaunac and Delaware. Grape prices dropped precipitously.
As a result, many winegrowers went out of business. Coincidentally, the state had passed the Farm Winery Act in 1976, making it easier for small farms to become wineries. To survive, the Hunt farm became a bonded winery in 1981, Hunt Country Vineyards.
Stung by the experience of the sudden irrelevance of grape varieties, Art worked with Dr. Tom Zabadal from Cornell in 1984 to devise the first successful field grafting in the cold Northeast, making it possible to replace grape varieties in the vineyard and be productive in just two years, instead of the usual 6-7 years.
Sustainability wasn’t a word used much back in those days. But the Hunt family had been environmentally conscious for decades. They helped beat back the siting of a nuclear waste storage facility in the Finger Lakes in the ‘70s. More recently, they played an active role in stopping a liquefied petroleum gas storage facility from being built under Seneca Lake.
Many of Hunt’s sustainable vineyard practices have been results of observation and experimentation. Soil health is very important to them.
“The worst thing you can do to soil is to leave it uncovered,” explained Art. “The vines are healthier if there is a healthy micro biome in the ground.”
He added, “We found that if we keep an eye on things and maintain a balance of pests and predators, things usually work out.”
The winery has stopped using synthetic insecticides and fertilizers. Additionally, a new double-row sprayer is now being deployed. Art said, “It creates less waste and requires less time.”
Six acres of the vineyard were certified organic in 2017.
“We are learning some hard lessons from that process,” said Art. “It added expenditures, but we also found efficiencies.”
Renewable energy plays a big part at Hunt Country Vineyards. In 2012, a geothermal heat exchange system was installed to heat and cool the winery buildings. A 109-kilowatt solar system was installed in 2016 and fills almost all the winery’s electricity needs.
Two of Art and Joyce’s children are actively involved in the operations. Jonathan, who owns an organic farm, supervises composting at the farm and excels at keeping things working. But perhaps it is their daughter Suzanne who embodies the essence of their sustainability efforts. A renowned sustainability consultant, she advises private businesses, government agencies, clean tech startups and nonprofits. She moved her company Hunt Green LLC back home in 2015 and now also sits on several state advisory councils and is actively promoting clean energy in the state.
The human aspect of sustainability often is overlooked. To the Hunts, promoting a thriving and resilient local community is critical. Art, Jonathan and Matt Kelly (Suzanne’s husband) are volunteer firemen. Matt also is an EMT. Joyce sits on the board of numerous local organizations. She was a founder of the Cayuga Wine Trail. Over the years, a call for help to the Hunts would end up in their running to your rescue.
All these efforts didn’t go unnoticed. The New York Wine and Grape Foundation awarded the winery its 2020 Sustainability Award.
One thing you can count on is their continued efforts to look for new ways to sustain their operations. Recently, they installed five electrical car chargers at the winery. To conserve resources, foil caps are no longer used in their wine bottles. They are experimenting with an organic compound that could make sprays stickier to lessen waste.
The Hunts are indeed the first family of sustainability in the Finger Lakes wine region.