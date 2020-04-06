You know spring is just around the corner when the Sheldrake Point dry rosé arrives at your local wine store. Rosé wines, pink and refreshing, are usually released only a few months after harvest, beginning around March and April.
If you ever wondered how rosés get their pretty limpid hue, the answer is quite simple. Red wines obtain their color from the dark skins of the grapes, since just about all grape juice is clear. After pressing, the juice stays mixed in with the skins — and often seeds and stems as well — for an interlude to extract pigments from the skins. The longer the skins are in contact with the juice, the darker the juice becomes.
This process is called maceration. Besides color and tannin, flavor compounds are transferred to the juice as well. Maceration for red wines generally lasts from days to months.
For rosés, the maceration period is typically hours, imparting just a little color to the juice, while retaining as much acidity as possible. To maximize freshness, most rosés should be drunk within a year or so from their release.
Sheldrake Point has been making rosés since 1997, starting out with a couple of hundred cases per year. Around 2013, sales started to take off. For the ensuing five years, the winery doubled its rosé production annually. Last vintage, Sheldrake made 2,700 cases of dry rosé from 10 dedicated acres of cabernet franc, making it one of the most popular wines in the Finger Lakes.
The 2019 vintage started out with a cold and wet spring, delaying bud break (when tiny green leaves burst out of the buds) by two weeks. The growing conditions improved over the summer and the vintners were rewarded with a late but good and dry harvest. There was little mildew or rot on the fruit due to the low humidity. However, the acidity was higher than normal.
Dave Breeden, the longtime winemaker at Sheldrake, recalled, “Instead of 8 or 9 grams of acidity per liter, we were getting 13.” Something needed to be done. Different ways could be used to ameliorate the high acidity, including the easiest — using chemicals.
Breeden preferred a more naturalistic approach, “We cold soaked the grape must [the brew of juice, skins, stems and other bits of plant material in the tank] for five days instead of the usual overnight. We also cold settled at 30 degrees for four days instead of 45 degrees overnight.”
Cold soaking is macerating the must at a low temperature to gently extract more color and flavors, a technique frequently used with pinot noirs. After maceration, cold settling chills the must so the solids slowly fall to the bottom. The clarified juice could then be racked (pumped out) from the top of the tank, leaving all the detritus behind. Both processes also have the effect of lowering the acidity of the eventual wine.
Breeden’s extraordinary efforts were much more labor-intensive than simply using chemicals. It paid off when the acidity dropped down to within the normal range.
The 2019 Sheldrake dry rosé ($18) shows a glimmering dark pink color with copper tones. Not as intense as the also excellent 2016, it more than makes up for it with a nimble palate of creamy strawberry notes and a clean lingering finish. A crisp, flavorful and pleasurable wine that is all a rosé should be. It merits a score of 91.
Put away a bunch of bottles to enjoy into the fall. The wine typically sells out within a few months.