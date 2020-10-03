Terroir: the special character that a wine is thought to get from the particular place where the grapes were grown to make it.
— Cambridge Dictionary
When wineries promote their wines these days, they often tout their terroir, or “sense of place.”
Not Peter Bell.
“I am not a fan of the term,” said Bell, the longtime winemaker at Fox Run Vineyards on Seneca Lake. “For example, yeast strain selection is much more important than the soil.”
He added, “Calcium-rich soil doesn’t really add flavors to the wine. The behavior of water in the soil is more important than the makeup of the soil.”
Further: “Some elements of terroir are valid, but the rest is story-telling and obfuscation.”
Listening to his words, you might dismiss Bell as being just a rebel or a contrarian. But you would be wrong. He is one of the most respected winemakers in America. When Winery Management Magazine announced its 20 Most Admired Winemakers in 2014, Bell was one of them.
Born in Boston to Canadian parents, Bell had a relatively late start in wine. His major at Toronto’s Trent University was anthropology and psychology. But he eventually caught the wine bug and wound up graduating with a wine degree from Australia’s Charles Sturt University. At age 34, Bell began his wine career in New Zealand. There, he met a Californian who advised him, “Go to the Finger Lakes. They are poised to make great rieslings.”
Back in Toronto, Bell began calling Finger Lakes wineries for a job. Someone at the Taylor Wine Company responded that they were about to go bankrupt, but a winery up the road was looking for a winemaker. That winery was Dr. Konstantin Frank.
In 1990, Peter Bell became Dr. Frank’s winemaker. Working for the temperamental Willy Frank was not easy. Bell would stay for five years. When Scott Osborn, who had recently bought Fox Run, called in 1995 to offer him the winemaker job, Bell jumped at the chance.
It turned out to be a great partnership. Bell is celebrating his 25th year at Fox Run in 2020.
“When Scott hired me, he gave me a very long leash,” says Bell. “He encouraged me to experiment and try new things.”
Those new things include some of the best fortified wines made in the country, especially an old tawny port that would make any Portuguese native take notice.
Through his career, Bell has established the reputation of not sticking to formulas in making wine. He said, “I let the wine guide me and let my sensory perceptions tell me what to do.” He pays the same attention to Arctic Fox, a bestselling wine based on the hybrid Cayuga White grape, and his single vineyard rieslings.
Although Bell doesn’t always subscribe to convention, his wines are mainstream. Bell explained, “I am not an orthodox winemaker, but I don’t make wine just for the sake of novelty.”
More on terroir, what about petrol? Petrol, caused by the chemical compound TDN, is a diesel fume-like aroma found in some rieslings with age. Again, Bell thinks hydrology has more to do with it than the soil. “TDN occurs more in hot and dry years. Well-drained soil in such years will produce more petrol, but poorly drained soil not so much.”
On yield — the tonnage of grapes harvested per acre — the conventional wisdom is the lower the yield, the better the wine. Bell agrees with only half the equation. He explained, “Too low a yield creates an imbalance because the vine constructs too much wood and leaves. There is a right yield amount to obtain the optimum quality in grapes.”
“I am an empiricist,” declared Bell. “I need data.”
The Finger Lakes wine region is a remarkably collaborative community. And Bell is a shining example of it. The list of winemakers he has mentored over the years include Julia Hoyle, Kelby Russell, Rachel Headley, Sarah Gummoe, Tricia Renshaw and Ben Peacock. He also consulted with wineries such as Owera, Barnstormer, Living Roots, Anyela’s. The list goes on.
His assistant winemaker, Lindsey VanKeuren, summed it up well: “Peter has been a mentor to the entire region. You could walk into almost any winery and likely find someone who has worked with Peter, been to his tasting group, reached out for advice, or spoken to someone who has received knowledge from Peter.”
At age 64, Bell is pondering how much longer he will be making wine.
“I am preparing to psychologically phase myself out. I haven’t lost the passion, but I do have back issues. I guess I’ll be making wine somehow until my body gives out.”
An iconoclast perhaps, but Peter Bell also represents the best Finger Lakes wine industry has to offer — its people.