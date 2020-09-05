You walk into your local wine store and are instantly overwhelmed by an ocean of vino staring back at you. Which wine to buy? Some of them are sporting little signs called “shelf talkers,” touting their excellence. Here’s one with a 95-point score from somebody. It’s gotta be great! Right?
Humans have an intrinsic need to quantify things. Take movies, for instance. Who’s got time to read Manohla Dargis’ thrilling 1,100-word New York Times review of “There Will Be Blood” when you can see instantly from the Rotten Tomatoes website that it scored 91 in the Tomatometer? Wait, only 91 for this cinematic masterpiece?
It’s no different when it comes to wine. People want to judge a wine by a number.
Before Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate magazine came along, most wine reviews were using a 20-point system. Individual points are assigned to the various characteristics of a wine — e.g. clarity (2), color (2), acidity (1), bouquet (4) and flavor/taste (2) etc. It’s an alien concept to the casual wine drinker.
The Wine Advocate started using a 100-point system with its first issue in 1978. It’s really a 50-point system, as the scoring ranges from 50-100 points. It quickly gained universal adoption as consumers likened it to our educational grading system. It’s easy to understand that 50-60 would be bad and pretty much undrinkable, and a wine would be sheer perfection if it achieved a 100-point score.
So, what’s the problem?
Firstly, wine scoring is subjective. There could be a wide spread of scores from different critics. A reviewer’s taste might not match yours. Although the major American wine magazines (The Wine Advocate, Wine Spectator and Wine Enthusiast) are relatively consistent in their scoring of the same wine, their writers and critics, along with their palates, do change over time.
Secondly, wine-scoring’s subjectivity problem is magnified by the sheer number of wine critics out there. There are additional publications such as Vinous, Wine & Spirits, Wine & Food, Bon Appétit, Decanter (U.K.) and others. Don’t forget newspapers such as The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal that offer regular wine columns. And, I haven’t even mentioned websites from individual critics such as jamesuckling.com. Who can you trust?
The third issue is a dirty little secret in the wine world. Any wine store wants to sell wines. It will use the highest wine scores available to promote a sale. If you happened to be someone who consistently doles out higher scores than others, you will be cited the most. Intentional or not, being a high scorer becomes a ticket to recognition and celebrity. In the wine emails I get daily, scores from James Suckling and Decanter are reliably 2-4 points higher than others.
In my years of wine reviewing, I have given only one wine a perfect score — the 1945 Ch. Mouton Rothschild from Bordeaux. One-hundred-point wines, once the holy grail in wine reviews, now number in the hundreds. At the other end of the scale, with so many wines to review today, low-scoring ones almost never get published. You won’t read about bad wines anymore.
What’s a wine consumer to do?
Don’t disregard wine scores. They serve as a good general guide to the quality of a wine. Wines scoring from mid-80s and up are almost always good wines.
Do read the words of the reviews. They offer clues as to how the wine matches your preference. If you like a light and nimble pinot noir, a wine with a descriptors such as “blockbuster” and “tannic monster” will probably not to be your liking.
Don’t be seduced by upper 90s scores. They are likely to be highly concentrated wines that might be impressive to taste but not the best ones to accompany food. The first time I tasted a glass of a 100-point Screaming Eagle Cabernet from California over dinner at a restaurant, I kept marveling at its immense density and power but was hesitant to take another sip.
Take note of the wines that you liked and why. The best wine advice you’ll ever get is from asking at your wine store: “I really enjoyed a bottle of the Borsao garnacha last week. It was smooth and delicious. Could you recommend another wine like that?”