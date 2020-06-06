I’ll admit it. In the two months or so since we have been under the shelter-in-place order, I have grown to appreciate my glass or two of wine over dinner more than ever. It’s the perfect antidote to the daily stresses we are all experiencing — worries about our family, dismay over the incomprehensible number of coronavirus deaths, our widening political and racial divides, and oh, the endless quests for those elusive sanitizing wipes.
One sip of a good wine reminds me that all is not lost. It calms my nerves immediately and gently scolds me for forgetting that people are generally good-at-heart, and that we would persevere and emerge from these crises stronger and more unified.
I’ve been drinking more Finger Lakes wines these days — familiar ones such as rieslings, chardonnays and cabernet francs. But I also took the opportunity to sample some of the more obscure wines being produced in the region.
Here are four lesser-known wines for you to explore.
Rkatsiteli
Rkatsiteli is an ancient grape dated purportedly back to 3000 B.C. The grape’s origin could be found in the former Soviet republic Georgia, where much of it is still made in the traditional Qvevri method — using buried egg-shaped clay vessels, or amphorae, to make, age and store the wine.
Dr. Konstantin Frank first brought the grape, along with dozens of other varieties, to the Finger Lakes in the 1950s. Today, the Dr. Frank Rkatsiteli is made from grapes mostly planted in the 1980s. It’s a medium-bodied wine with refreshing herbaceous notes along with lovely zippy acidity. The wine matches well with most food, especially Middle Eastern and Asian cuisine. Also look for Dr. Frank’s Amber Rkatsiteli, the winery’s homage to the Georgian amphora version (think orange wine).
Saperavi
I couldn’t mention rkatsiteli without also mentioning saperavi, a superb dark grape variety which also had its origin in Georgia. It is one of the teinturier varieties — dark-skinned grapes but with dark flesh, as opposed to most dark grapes having clear flesh.
Another introduced variety credited to Dr. Frank, saperavi produces an inky, smoky wine with brooding flavors and high acidity. It cries out for years of aging in the cellar. You can count Dr. Frank and McGregor among its producers. But I have a special fondness for Standing Stone’s backward and rustic version. I have tasted older bottlings that had developed remarkable complexity and depth.
Barbera
Here’s a unicorn. 3 Brothers is the only winery in the Finger Lakes producing a barbera. A workhorse of a wine in the Piemonte region in northern Italy, it is often called the people’s wine because of its low cost and ubiquitous production. At 3 Brothers, it is a wine of distinction, featuring a deeply colored, jammy wine with a complex nose of cherries and herbs, along with some smoky earthiness and lively acidity. It compares favorably with many of the finest Italian barberas.
Tocai Friulano
A short distance from 3 Brothers, you can find another unicorn sighting at Ventosa Vineyards. The wine is tocai friulano, a variety usually found in Friuli, a region in northeast Italy that borders Austria and Slovenia. Introduced to Friuli from France in the early 19th century, it was given the name tokai to take advantage of the prestige of Hungarian tokay at the time. I was surprised to find this wine in the Finger Lakes. Ventosa’s bottling is a rich, mouth-filling white wine with a creamy mouthfeel and good balance.
Besides these four wines, there are numerous other less-known Finger Lakes wines to discover. Get outside the box and look for varietal names such as zweigelt, albarino, gruner veltliner, pinot blanc, gamay, chenin blanc and others. There is no better time than now to support our Finger Lakes wineries by sampling these local rarities.