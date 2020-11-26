Around this time of year, I am often bombarded by friends and family, asking, “What Finger Lakes wine should I serve with my Thanksgiving turkey?”
My answer?
Well, with this being 2020, it is complicated.
The art (or is it craft?) of wine and food pairings is an inexact science. Although there are classic matches such as Muscadet with oysters or pinot noir with salmon, others are not so obvious. More importantly, how you cook a dish has a major bearing on what wine would be best with it.
Today’s supermarket turkey is a product of decades of cross-breeding, creating large fatty birds with a supersized breast. With smaller gatherings this year due to COVID-19, some families may well opt for making just a turkey breast. Breast meat is mild in flavor, while thighs and legs are richer and deeper. Free-range birds are leaner and taste a bit gamier than the supermarket variety. But, on a whole, turkeys are mild-tasting birds.
That pretty much eliminates big and tannic wines from consideration. It’s hard to imagine how a peace-loving turkey could withstand the onslaught of a young and aggressive cabernet sauvignon or an oaky and alcoholic chardonnay.
Let’s look at some of the popular Thanksgiving turkey cooking methods and possible wine matches.
If you are cooking the turkey the traditional way of roasting it in the oven — salting or brining the bird and slipping herbs under the skin, herbed stuffing in the cavity, and a giblet gravy — most of the flavors would be coming from the turkey and the gravy. White wines such as a dry or off-dry riesling, grüner veltliner, non-oaked chardonnay or soft reds such as pinot noir or a Loire-style cabernet franc (akin to a Beaujolais) should work well.
Some recipes call for brushing the turkey liberally with butter or inserting chucks of butter under the skin. To add some synergy to the buttery flavors, a lightly oaked chardonnay or a pinot blanc would make a happy combination. A nice rich and oily gewürztraminer is another possibility.
You are going to deep-fry your turkey? Well, if you must. Seriously, if you could look past the extra calories (mostly in the crispy skin) or the risk of burning your house down, deep-frying does produce a juicy bird, which is a win in the eternal battle of trying to keep the breast moist without undercooking the thighs. Deep frying in oil presents a challenge in wine matching, however. I personally prefer a sparkling wine, especially a rosé bubbly. It’ll help cut into the richness of a deep-fried turkey. Seriously, does a nice sparkler ever not go with anything?
Cooking the turkey on the grill is another popular technique. The bird is often dry-rubbed and grilled slowly on a charcoal or Kamado grill with a little wood smoke. A cab franc or lemberger would accentuate such a construct nicely, unless you are using a Cajun or some other fiery rub. In that case, don’t waste your money on wine. Serve a nice cold beer instead!
The sous-vide (under vacuum in French) method has been the rage in home cooking the past few years. Cooked in a water bath with an unvarying temperature, sous-vide ensures that the turkey, often cut up in halves or quarters or using just the breast, would not overcook or dry out. The liquid from the bag would also help start a great gravy. I find sous-vide poultry tend to taste quite tame, as a lot of the flavors wind up in the liquid. A nice rosé or perhaps even a friendly Cayuga white should make a happy union.
And if you are making gravy, don’t forget to pour some of the wine you are serving while it is simmering on the stove. It will help harmonize all the flavors of the meal. Experiment a bit. Serve a few different wines and see how they meld with your feast. There are few terribly wrong results in wine pairings with turkey.
Salut and have a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving!