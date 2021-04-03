2020 Keuka Spring Vineyards
Classic Riesling, $17
An off-dry riesling with character; fermented from both cultured and indigenous yeasts with gross and fine lees contact; this showy riesling presents classic riesling aromas with terrific ripeness; lots happening on the palate — the minerals, residual sugar, vibrant acidity and silky texture all knit into a harmonious balance; an utterly delicious riesling with an extra little oomph of complexity; new winemaker Lynne Fahy is off to a flying start with her first vintage. Score: 91
— Dave Sit