2018 Anthony Road Wine Company,
Lemberger $18
It’s interesting how a smell could instantly evoke a memory. From a challenging vintage, Peter Becraft has crafted (pun intended) an elegant lemberger; medium in body, the wine brings forth nice dark fruit scents, with a potpourri of spices including a distinctive sandalwood or incense-like aroma — reminiscent of my mother’s sandalwood jewelry box when I was growing up. It is a lovely wine that is a showcase of the winemaker’s skills. Score: 90
— Dave Sit