Wine of the Month for August 2020
2019 Fox Run Dry Rosé, $18
With the torrid summer continuing to rage on, one can never have enough rosé in the fridge; made from an interesting blend of lemberger and pinot noir, the wine has a light salmon color; red berry flavors flood the mouth upon entry with the lively acidity accentuating the crisp and invigorating palate, some herbal complexity accompanies the fine finish. An excellent rosé with the perfect tension in the mouth. Stock up!
Score: 91
— Dave Sit