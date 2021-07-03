2020 Red Newt Cellars, Kelby James Russell Dry Rosé ($18)
The medium dark ruby color of this rosé signals right away that this isn’t just another rosé; made from 100% cabernet franc, the nose beguiles with herbal and red berries aromas; concentrated and vivid in the mouth, ripe, high-torqued but also beautifully balanced, a worthy specimen of the outstanding 2020 vintage. In my opinion Kelby Russell is a thinking man’s winemaker and this rosé only further burnishes that impression. Score: 91
— Dave Sit