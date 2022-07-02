Red Newt label
2021 Red Newt

Kelby James Russel Rosé of Cabernet Franc ($18)

The KJR bottling is fast becoming one of my favorite rosés; from the Nutt Road vineyard farmed by Anthony Road, this blush wine from a challenging vintage shows a light pink coppery color; three days of cold soak and some barrel conditioning have tamed much of overt acidity typical of the vintage, excellent vibrancy and balance; it’s definitely from a lighter year, but the winemaker’s skills shine through with this crisp delightful sipper. Score: 89

— Dave Sit

