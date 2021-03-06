2019 Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard
Lemberger, $29
Fred Merwarth, the co-owner of Wiemer, thinks lemberger is the most promising red grape in the Finger Lakes. It’s a variety that fares well in cool climates. Limpid medium dark garnet color, with vivid purplish highlights; perfumed nose with alluring spice notes; first impression in the mouth is balance, silky mouthfeel, medium-bodied, the smoothness carries through to the finish when supple tannins lend the wine some grit and structure. BTW, I tasted a sample from the much-heralded 2020 vintage and it was exceptional. Score: 90
— Dave Sit