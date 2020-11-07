Bright Leaf wine label

2017 Bright Leaf Vineyard

Cabernet Sauvignon, $18

The Finger Lakes is not exactly known for its cabernet sauvignons. But occasionally I taste one that surprises me. This bottling from Bright Leaf, a newish winery in King Ferry, Cayuga County, impresses with a dark garnet color; the nose offers up dark Bing cherries framed by French oak aromas; on the palate the wine has nice extracts, good richness, finishes with plummy and vanilla notes. A very good effort from an excellent vineyard site that should improve over the next few years. Score: 89

— Dave Sit

