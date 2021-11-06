2020 Treleaven Wines
Dry Riesling ($18)
A fine testament to the outstanding 2020 vintage; light straw color; tangy nose of pomelos and citrus blossoms, a hint of honey. The wine is rich and harmonious, full of elan, and it’s just plain delicious. Some might quibble that the 0.7% residual sugar is bordering on semi-dry, but the bit of sweetness rounds out the palate nicely, with none of the astringency that some dry rieslings suffer from. An excellent effort from Treleaven’s new winemaker Matt Denci. Score: 91
— Dave Sit