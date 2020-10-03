Osmote chardonnay Wine of the Month October

2018 Osmote

Wine Chardonnay

Cayuga Lake, $18

From a difficult vintage, the young and talented Ben Riccardi has crafted another winner. The grapes were hand-picked and sorted to ensure only clean fruit were utilized. The wine has a light straw color and a rather reticent nose followed by a lovely surprise on the palate: clean, silky texture with honey, apples, peaches, apricots and a lively finish. An excellent stainless steel tank-fermented wine for fans of non-oaky chardonnays. Score: 88

— Dave Sit

Mike Cutillo is the Times executive editor. He can be reached at (315) 789-3333 Ext 264 or mcutillo@fltimes.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...