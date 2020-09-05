Wine of the Month for September

2016 Dr. Konstantin Frank Brut Sparkling Wine, $25

Got the coronavirus blues? Nothing like a sparkling wine to brighten up one’s spirits; light straw color with vigorous fine bubbles; complex nose of ginger, citrus, star fruit and freshly baked bread; rich and mellow in the mouth, good intensity and nuanced flavors leading to a fine lemony finish; still young but has plenty of, as the Brits would say, breed; a perennially fine sparkler and great value. Put away a few in the cellar. Score: 91

— Dave Sit

