In June, flowering and fruit set of the 2020 vintage occurred successfully under great weather conditions. After a cool May, June heated up significantly, accelerating vine growth quickly. There had been little rain so far since bud break. At the Hosmer vineyard, where the soil is deep and laden with plentiful organic matters, the vines were showing no signs of drought stress.
July 6, 2020 — Pea-sized berries
I arrived at Hosmer Winery the day after a threat of hail in the region. Although there were lots of ominous clouds, they didn’t produce any hail. It’s been little a over two weeks since fruit set, and I could see that the berries had grown from tiny dots to the size of peas.
“It’s a reference point as the berries grow,” said Cameron Hosmer. “Berry size shows vine health, but there are other growth indicators such as leaves and tendrils. Vines are like machines, and the machines are running good right now!”
Finger Lakes growers regularly get together at what they called tailgate meetings to ruminate about the ongoing vintage. With the pandemic, they met virtually in 2020. Hosmer said, “I can tell you that the big topics in the next meeting are going to be berry size and drought stress.”
With the berries reaching adolescence, a grower now must protect them from all sorts of scourges. Hosmer exclaimed, “Everything is happening right now — insect, fungus. Luckily, fungal diseases are not much of a factor this year since it’s been so dry. However, insects are raging.”
At the vineyard, I could see some of the upper leaves of the vines being decimated, leaving lacey frameworks of leaf veins. They were the work of Japanese beetles. “We didn’t think they’ll be much of a problem this year. They come out of the soil, but the soil is so dry this year, I thought it would inhibit their hatching, but I guess not.”
The vineyard was in the process of being plucked. Leaf plucking, the removal of a few leaves around the grape clusters, improves airflow and exposes the fruit to more sunlight. At Hosmer, it used to be done by manual labor, but now a machine performs the task instead.
“It’s the second most labor-saving device we own, second only to the mechanical harvester,” said Hosmer. “It takes four to five minutes to finish a row of vines by machine. It would have taken a person four hours!”
Hosmer told me to check back with him in a couple of weeks to see if the berries have grown big enough to touch each other.
July 24 — Berries Touching
It rained yesterday. Correct that, it poured yesterday. “We got half an inch of rain. In five minutes,” said Hosmer. “The downpour was actually welcome as rain was much needed.”
I saw more damage by Japanese beetles ,and I asked Hosmer if that was normal at his vineyard. He replied, “That’s about average. They eat the top part of a vine. We will be hedging the vines next week anyway — cutting off the upper parts so they don’t drape over the vines and block the sun.”
The abundant clusters appeared to be very healthy and clean. They were starting to fill out and many of the berries were touching. It’s looking like 2020 will be a plentiful vintage.
Hosmer tempered my rosy outlook with this, “We are in great shape, but we have to stay vigilant in managing the funguses. Some vineyards are reporting downy mildew. It’s a tricky problem. It’s prevalent and you have to be attentive about it.”
With more than two months to go before harvest, much could still go wrong. But if the excellent growing conditions would persist, an outstanding vintage might be beckoning.