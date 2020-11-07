FAYETTE — One of the Finger Lakes region’s newest wineries has produced a riesling that has garnered notice from one of the industry’s major publications.
Agness Wine Cellars’ 2018 Finger Lakes Semi-Dry Riesling has received an 87 rating from Wine Spectator magazine, placing it among the top three rieslings in New York state. The company is featured in the publication’s November 2020 edition.
According to the 100-point blind tasting scale used by Wine Spectator, a rating of 85-89 represents “very good wine with special qualities.” The publication noted that Agness; 2018 varietal was “direct, with pippin apple and lime notes” and “shows a flash of sweetness, but stays tangy and fresh overall.”
Since the company’s founding in 2015, Agness Wine Cellars has received more than 30 medals and other recognition in regional, national and international wine competitions, including a gold medal and best-buy award from China Wine & Spirits for its 2017 Finger Lakes Semi-Dry Riesling; a double gold in 2017 from Appellations America for its 2016 Finger Lakes Semi-Dry Riesling; and a double gold at the 2015 INDY International for its 2014 Finger Lakes Semi-Dry Riesling. The winery on the east side of Seneca Lake has been invited to participate in the prestigious Contest of the Great White Wines of the World in France for two straight years.
Winemaker Randy Agness is a degreed chemist and has worked in process control and quality throughout his 30-plus-year career. He earned a Master of Science degree in Business from SUNY Oswego and completed key coursework in winemaking and vineyard management at Finger Lakes Community College in 2013. He and his business partner, David Lanzillo, completed their undergraduate degrees at St. Bonaventure University.
Lanzillo is also a 1997 University of Rochester Simon School graduate who brings more than 30 years of corporate marketing and public relations experience to the partnership.
“We are thrilled with the response we’ve received since we started five years ago, which has enabled us to continue to grow our business across the state,” Agness said. “The strong support we’ve enjoyed from customers, restaurants and family-owned wine shops has given us the confidence to continue growing production.”
For more information, visit www.agnesswinecellars.com or find Agness Wine Cellars on Facebook.