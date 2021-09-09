NEWARK — Wayne Williams and four of his Community College of the Finger Lakes students from the Class of 1977 — Geoffrey Barber, Elaine Liberio, Mary Christopher and, in memoriam, Jim Smith — are exhibiting their work in the Main Gallery at Wayne County Council for the Arts through Oct. 2.
Williams, a lifelong artist who grew up in Wayne County, developed the arts program and taught at Finger Lakes Community College (formerly CCFL), and has been heavily involved in arts education and various organizations. His passion for, and commitment to, the arts has had a lasting impact on the community and countless artists, some of whom are exhibiting alongside their former professor.
In addition to the exhibit in the Main Gallery, John Hume and Kimberly Ferguson will be displaying their work in the Williams and Fayad galleries, respectively.
Hume, also from the Class ’77, is exhibiting “Old Friends” in the newly updated Williams Gallery. “Old Friends” encompasses not only works of Hume’s old friends, but the pieces themselves as old friends.
Ferguson, a photographer, is exhibiting “Abandoned, Decay, and Ice” in the members’ Fayad Gallery. As the exhibit’s name may suggest, Ferguson’s interests are made evident in her captures of the left-behind and the frozen.
The reception for September’s exhibits will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 18 at the council’s 108 W. Miller St. headquarters. Wayne Arts is open from 5-8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.