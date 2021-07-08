MIDDLESEX — Rochester Folk Art Guild’s The Gallery on the Lawn will return Sunday(July 11), from 1-4 p.m., at 1445 Upper Hill Road.
The guild’s Pottery and Woodshop will display their recent work on the front lawn in front of the East Hill Gallery. The front yard is adjacent to the East Hill Gallery, which will be open from 1-5 p.m. and other times by appointment. The gallery has displays of more pottery and woodworking, as well as a full variety of all the guild’s crafts.
Woodworkers have been finishing a small run of end-grain Douglas fir cutting boards. Recycled wine tank staves brought up from a decommissioned Virginia winery furnish the source of the old growth fir that these useful boards are made from. Cubes of end grain are artfully arranged in unique, fascinating geometric designs. These cutting boards have the practical advantage that knife marks from cutting and chopping tend to disappear because the end grain closes up and “heals” the cuts.
The woodshop also is known for the range of turnings, from salad and fruit bowls in all sizes to decorative gems for holding keys and other treasures. Nut bowls and drinking cups are fashioned from local trees. Further wares are offered, such as salad servers, dibbles for planting, back-scratchers, rolling pins, and saute spoons.
The pottery will feature large pieces, spectacular wood fired vases and jars, big platters and bowls perfect for serving summer salads or for bread making. They will exhibit an assortment of studio ware including mugs, bowls, teapots, plates, vases, ikebana containers, and much more. The pottery will also have a table of seconds, half-priced items, and discounts.
East Hill Gallery’s weekend hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.
To make an appointment, or find out more, contact the guild at folkartguild@gmail.com or (585) 554-3539.