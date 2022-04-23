GENEVA — The Smith Center for the Arts will present Garba360 at 41 Lakefront Hotel (formerly the Ramada) on Sunday, starting at 4 p.m.
The event is an interactive dance and music experience, featuring live performances from local garba musical group Saaz. The group will be joined by an acclaimed Gujarati singer from India, Vatsala Patil.
Attendees will receive direction from garba instructor Anjali Mehta and guidance from the Cornell Big Red Raas dance team. No previous dance experience is necessary.
When people in the northwestern Indian state of Gujarat want to celebrate, the ecstatic dance tradition known as garba often provides the fuel. An essential component of wedding celebrations and the nine-night Hindu fall festival known as Navratri, garba is a high-energy folk dance style marked by hand claps and twirls. Danced in a circle (reflecting the cyclical Hindu conception of time), garba steps can be anything from a simple two-step to intricate movements. Garba360 is a reimagination of garba that brings this celebration to new spaces where all can come together to dance.
Garba360 producer Heena Patel, founder of MELA Arts Connect, describes the event as, “a joyous, multigenerational experience. When you go to a garba, you’ll see everyone from the little toddlers and little kids trying to clap and keep up, to the white haired grandmothers in their sarees, and men and women dancing together. The music in each segment starts out slow and then picks up speed and gets faster and faster. You’re welcome to join the circle and leave the circle whenever you want. With Garba360, we are definitely there to help you participate. We have little dance lessons before we actually dance together as a community.”
Attendees will join in with instructors to learn garba, sanedo, and other Gujarati folk dances. Instruction will be provided by Mehta, daughter of Gujarati immigrants, who has danced garba since childhood and spent time abroad in Gujarat further learning and enjoying garba.
“We have dancers from the Cornell Raas team performing a stage version of Raas, which is a Gujarati folk form,” Patel explained. “Their style reflects the modern American-Gujarati hybrid version created in the US by children of Indian immigrants.”
The event will offer a look into the creative and cultural practices of the Indian diaspora.
“With Garba360, we tap into the local and regional communities, because there are practitioners of these art forms across the country,” Patel said. “For example, there is a Gujarati diaspora in upstate New York that has created a formal organization called Gujarati Association to facilitate cultural and community connections in Rochester. Then there are the range of South Asian collegiate competitive dance circuits, including raas-garba, with teams composed of people from all backgrounds.”
Those who attend are encouraged to wear loose trousers or a long, flared skirt, a kurta top, or other Indian clothing, or simply comfortable clothing that you can move around and dance in. All are invited to participate.
This engagement of Garba360 is funded through the Mid Atlantic Tours program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Tickets are $20 and $10. Buy them at https://thesmith.org/event-calendar/garba360-ft-parth-oza-and-saaz/.