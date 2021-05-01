MUMFORD — When Genesee Country Village & Museum opens its doors May 8, it will mark its 45th season.
The 68 historic buildings that make up the historic village were moved there from locations around Western New York, an effort initiated in 1966 by Museum founder Jack Wehle. Today, GCV&M encompasses 600 acres, and has a nature center and art gallery.
Opening day will feature costumed interpreters and tradespeople cooking, farming and re-creating life as it was in the 19th century. Guests can see the potter, blacksmith, tinsmith, and townsfolk in action, creating their goods, many of which are for sale in the Museum’s Flint Hill Store. The historic kitchens and gardens will be bustling with activity as villagers open doors and plant gardens.
On May 9, the Museum will celebrate Mother’s Day by offering free admission to all moms. Visitors can see how to churn butter, how to “sleep tight” by roping a bed, and learn about clothing of the era.
Buying tickets ahead of time for Saturday and Sunday is encouraged to guarantee admission, as capacity will be limited. Tickets will remain on sale online and at the door until the event is sold out. GCV&M members get in free and are guaranteed admission.
A Mother’s Day Brunch featuring a seasonal menu, and mimosas and specialty drinks, is on tap for May 9. Separate preregistration is required, with seatings at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Details and tickets are available at gcv.org.
On May 15, guests can head to GCV&M to shop for treasures at the 23rd annual Antique Show. Featuring 35 dealers from around Western New York, this show offers everything from furniture, books and art to vintage clothing and jewelry. The night before, there will be a preview party that includes a sneak peek at the sale, live entertainment, and a reception on the property’s Great Meadow.
GCV&M will host a variety of special events throughout the season, offering the public a way to get outside and take advantage of the 600-acre campus. The Celtic Faire (June 12-13) tops that list.
Visit www.gcv.org or call (585) 538-6822 for all of the specifics about the 2021 season.
Genesee Country Village & Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday during the regular season. Daily admission is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students 13-18 years old, $12 for children 3-12 years old, and free for GCV&M members and children 2 and younger. Pricing may vary for special events.