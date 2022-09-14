GENEVA — Geneva Concerts Inc. has announced its schedule of performances for the 2022-23 season, and subscriptions are on sale.
The season opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday (Sept. 16) with the dancers and musicians of Chicago-based Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre. The company’s original choreography and musical compositions are chosen to express the ensemble’s core values of cultural diversity, community, collaboration, and creativity. Splash Magazine applauded the “outstanding choreography deftly executed by this technically superb troupe.”
Next, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at 3 p.m. Nov. 6 with Vinay Parameswaran conducting and award-winning violinist Tai Murray playing Wynton Marsalis’ Violin Concerto in D Major. Also on the program is Sibelius’s Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Major.
The first of two 2023 performances by Symphoria happens at 7:30 p.m. March 10. Conductor Lawrence Loh is paired with acclaimed pianist Awadagin Pratt to perform Jessie Montgomery’s Rounds for Piano and String Orchestra. Also on the program are Sean O’Loughlin’s Symphoria, Robert Sierra’s Fandangos, Duke Ellington’s Three Black Kings, and Aaron Copland’s Lincoln Portrait.
The season concludes with the return of Symphoria at 3 p.m. April 23. Up-and-coming conductor Michelle Merrill will lead the orchestra in a program of Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3, Johann Strauss Jr.’s On the Beautiful Blue Danube, and end with Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 in C Major.
All concerts take place at the Smith Opera House. Programs are subject to change.
Regular subscription prices are $120 for adults/seniors and $35 for full-time college students. Children through grade 12 are admitted free courtesy of GCI’s Sponsor-A-Student program.
Send orders and payments to Geneva Concerts Inc., P.O. Box 709, Geneva, NY 14456, or visit www.GenevaConcerts.org to download the subscription form.
Season tickets can be used for any concert in the 2022-23 season. Subscribers to Geneva Concerts will receive four tickets to use in any combination (one to each of four concerts, all four to one concert, etc.).
Single-ticket box office prices are $35 for adults/seniors and $10 for full-time college students.
All seating is general admission.
The concerts are made possible by generous underwriting from the Williams Family Foundation, the Wyckoff Family Foundation, and the Statewide Community Regrants program, a program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by Auburn Public Theater.
For more information, visit www.GenevaConcerts.org. To be added to GCI’s mailing list or to place an order, contact Geneva Concerts at (315) 789-7716, info@genevaconcerts.org, or P.O. Box 709, Geneva, NY 14456. And, find Geneva Concerts on Facebook and Instagram.
Since the 1940s, Geneva Concerts has brought live music and dance to the community, encouraging young people to attend through the Sponsor-A-Student program and educational outreach programs brought to the schools.