GENEVA — Enjoy a holiday tradition with a new twist.
Like the Wassail Bowl and Sale, the Geneva Historical Society’s Holiday Market will feature items donated and handcrafted by community members. The market will be held in the Hucker Gallery at the Geneva History Museum on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Dec. 3-19.
Donations are need for the market’s Handcrafted Gifts Booth. The booth is for one-of-a-kind handmade items (crocheted, knitted, embroidered and quilted).
Donations may be dropped off at the 543 S. Main St. museum from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Nov. 25.
For questions or more information, call the Historical Society office at (315) 789-5151.